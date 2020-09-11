Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones shares disappointing update on next reunion

From Digital Spy

Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones has shared an update in regards to if and when the beloved sitcom will return for new episodes and, to be honest, it's enough to devastate fans.

The show, which also stars Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and James Corden, made its long awaited comeback last Christmas, with a festive special that left things on a rather dramatic cliffhanger.

Having settled their differences as to how the holiday would be best spent, the Shipmans and Wests came together to enjoy their time as one big family. The episode ended, however, with Nessa Jenkins (Jones) admitting she still had feelings for former flame Smithy (Corden) and asking him to marry her.

The screen cut to black before he answered, too, which has made loyal viewers even more desperate to see what happens next – and unfortunately, they might have to wait a very long time before they learn what he replied.

If they get a chance to find out at all, that is...

"Who knows? It took us 10 years to come back. It might take us another 10 if we come back," Jones, who writes the show with Corden, told Roman Kemp while appearing on his Capital Breakfast radio show recently.

Earlier this week, Jones shut down the theory that she and Corden wrote a new series during lockdown, explaining to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning segment that the two of them have to physically be together for the creative juices to flow.

"It's lovely that people ask me," she began. "I wish I could say 'yes' but the truth is, as it's always been the case, James and I love to write together in the same room and that's just not possible at the moment as he's in America and I'm in the UK.

"So, there aren't any plans at the moment but who knows!"

Gavin & Stacey series 1-3 are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

