Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page welcomes a baby girl with husband James Thornton

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has welcomed her fourth child with husband James Thornton.

The Welsh actress, 44, shared an image to social media of her cradling her newborn daughter and announced she had been named Boe Willow Russell.

Page has three other children with Thornton, 46, who is also an actor.

Page, who played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series Gavin & Stacey, posted a photo to Instagram which shows her holding her newborn daughter beside a Christmas tree.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to our family Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts @jamesthornton_”.

Thornton, who played John Barton in Emmerdale, reshared the same image and added: “She is here! Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell.”

The couple have a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations, including fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb who commented: “The loveliest news and the loveliest name.”

TV host Dermot O’Leary wrote “The best news! Congrats. Xx” while actress and presenter Denise Van Outen added “Congratulations” with a heart emoji.