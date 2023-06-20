Gavin Rossdale Talks Co-Parenting (Or Not, As The Case May Be) With Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has offered a rare glimpse into how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani approach parenting their three children after their divorce.

The British musician, who was married to Stefani from 2002 to 2016, appeared on the Not So Hollywood podcast and chatted to host Adrianna Costa about how he and his ex don’t exactly co-parent together.

“I think you can go one of two ways – you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes – or you can just parent. And I think we just parent,” said Rossdale, who shares three sons with Stefani – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Rossdale, who also has a daughter – 34-year-old model Daisy Lowe – continued: “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.

“Because that’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as they should as individuals.”

Co-parenting is defined as a post-divorce parenting arrangement in which both parents continue to jointly participate in their children’s upbringing and activities.

Rossdale, who is the lead singer of the rock band Bush, concluded that ultimately he knows that wherever his sons are – whether at his house or Stefani’s – “they’re loved and supported”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Gwen Stefani’s representative for comment.

Stefani is married to Blake Shelton, who she met in 2015 while working on The Voice. The pair got engaged in October 2020, according to US Weekly, before marrying in 2021.

The Hollaback Girl singer has been quite candid about her role as a parent over the years – she previously opened up about experiencing guilt when it came to juggling parenting and her career.

Speaking on DJ Khaled’s podcast in 2021, the former No Doubt star said of the juggle: “I think it’s really hard to do it all, and impossible to do. And every single day, I feel guilty.

“Like yesterday I was so guilty because I had a day off with the kids and then I got on a Zoom about doing a video or something and it was going on and on, for like an hour and a half, and I was like: ‘What am I doing? I have to get off the Zoom, this is my day with my kids.’”

She added: “You’re with your kids and you want to be doing your thing, and then when you’re doing your thing, you want to be with your kids. It’s hard.”

