Gavin Rossdale Shares Photo at Home with All 4 of His Kids: 'My Better Versions of Me'

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Gavin Rossdale and his family

Gavin Rossdale/Instagram

Gavin Rossdale is happy to have all his kids under one roof.

On Tuesday, the Bush frontman, 56, shared a sweet shot on Instagram surrounded by all four of his kids: sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 8, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 16, whom he shares with ex Gwen Stefani, plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship.

Rossdale's kids pose beside him at a patio table as they snap the family photo from his Los Angeles home.

"Welcome to my world. the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me," he captioned the photo. "Oh the joy they bring. and yes there's chewy bottom left. and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

gavin rossdale/ instagram

RELATED: Gavin Rossdale Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of His Kids in Honor of Daughter Daisy Lowe's Birthday

In January, Rossdale celebrated daughter Daisy's birthday with help from his three sons.

Rossdale shared a post on Instagram in honor of his daughter's special day, which included another rare shot of all four of his kids together while out to a birthday celebration at seafood restaurant Angler in Los Angeles.

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister. we love you so much and we are in awe of you ❤️ enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. all our love," Rossdale wrote.

Lowe also reposted an Instagram Story from her younger brother Kingston, in which he shared a picture of his big sister celebrating at dinner. "Happy birthday big sis love u ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

"So special to be with you," she replied, tagging her brothers Kingston and Zuma as well as her dad.

