Gavin Newsom says end to California drought isn’t cut and dry. Why experts are still worried

Brianna Taylor
·4 min read

After months of continuous rain and snow, many of California’s once bone-dry reservoirs are filled to the brim — and Gov. Gavin Newsom is lifting drought measures Friday as he signals a near end to the three-year plight.

California depleted its reservoirs during the drought and high temperatures only exacerbated the situation. After 12 atmospheric river storms in three months, more than half of California’s major reservoirs are at least 70% filled, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

“It would be nice to have a governor say that the drought is over,” Newsom said in a briefing beside flooded Yolo County wetlands. “But unfortunately, complication requires nuance.”

A major part of this equation: The state’s reservoirs and groundwater.

Reservoirs are designed to capture and store water in the wetter months to use during the dry season, said co-director Dr. Jay Lund with the UC Davis Center for Watershed Services. They’re also crucial in flood prevention.

“It means our bank account is back up to where it needs to be,” he said.

Water management officials aim to keep reservoir water levels high ahead of dry summer months but with more warm rain looming over a near-record snowpack, the only answer is to release water to an already drenched state.

“Right now we’re more concerned with floods than drought,” Lund said. “Six months ago, we were much more concerned with drought than floods.

“But we’d be fools to not be concerned with both at all times.”

Is California’s drought really over?

Newsom stopped short of declaring the drought over, because ultimately: It’s complicated.

The year started with a bang — historic rainfall and hazardous flooding. In recent weeks, extreme rain and snow helped ease the state out of its driest stretch on record.

The drought’s long-term effects, conversely, will linger for the foreseeable future.

The reservoirs are full, soil moisture has recovered, Southern California lifted its water restrictions to nearly 7 million residents and ecosystems are on track to be well watered.

Lund said “in many ways, the drought is over.”

“This drought is over, I should say.”

But dozens of wet days won’t cure the driest parts of the state.

The Western U.S. and northern Mexico endured the worst drought in centuries, according to a 2022 study published by Nature Climate Change. Scientists found the direst period in 1,200 years was between 2000 and 2020.

“Just because the drought is over does not mean we have no more water shortages,” Lund said.

During drier months, the state pumps more groundwater, found in aquifers below the earth’s surface.

If water is pumped faster than systems are recharged with rain, water levels drop and it can take decades to come up with a long-term fix. That means less agricultural water use as the state works to repay its groundwater overdraft from the last couple of droughts.

“This drought is going to have a longer tail to it,” Lund said Thursday.

Interstate resource manager Jeanine Jones with the California Department of Water Resources said whether or not the drought is over is dependent on where you are and the status of your agency’s water supply.

“That’s why we are still getting reports of people with dry residential wells even though it’s been very wet in much of the state,” she said.

The drought may be over for some but California’s water problems persist.

“We don’t want to overlook the importance of groundwater,” she said.

These basins provide 60% of the state’s water supply during dry years, according to the state, and they’re far from full recovery.

More water concerns as flooding persists

California used to conserve every drop of water it received — urging residents to take shorter showers, replace lawns with artificial turf and wash cars on scheduled water days.

Now, California has too much in some places.

“We will always have water problems, either too much or too little,” Lund said.

Communities across California are bracing for more flooding as another storm system is expected Monday and a near-record snowpack will melt as warmer weather arrives.

In central California, flood waters have washed out crops. In the community of Pajaro, a levee breach drenched strawberry fields.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

Latest Stories

  • Another California reservoir just spilled for the first time in decades

    The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.

  • Elusive creature scurries along Oregon riverside during ‘rare’ sighting, photos show

    This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • Stunned biologist looks into tortoise hole to see alligator ‘smiling back’ in Georgia

    “Why does this gator travel so far to use this hole?”

  • 50 million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides

    More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.

  • 5 killed, train derailed as 'bomb cyclone' hits California

    A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.

  • Spring kick off to bring 20 mm rain and 20 cm snow to Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Roadways Flood in Central Arizona Following Storm

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple flood warnings across central Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, after storms passed through the region.Footage posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows floodwaters streaming across a road near Wittmann, Arizona.The sheriff’s office said the road was closed and advised the public to avoid the area and not to drive through flooded roads. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn

  • Rare Rothschild's Giraffe Born at Belgium Zoo

    Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden welcomed its latest arrival, a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf, to their herd on Wednesday, March 22, the institution said on Facebook.The calf was born at 4:09 am on Wednesday and measured about 1.5 meters (five feet) tall.Footage shared by the zoo shows the unnamed calf being looked after by its mother, Juul, shortly after the birth.“The little one, whose sex has not yet been determined, weighs about 70 kilograms [154 pounds] and is already eating well,” the zoo management said in a Facebook post.With the birth, Pairi Daiza’s giraffe section now houses four animals of the Rothschild subspecies, including the new arrival. Credit: Pairi Daiza/Belgium via Storyful

  • Illinois Zoo Welcomes New Silverback Gorilla

    Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful

  • The 17 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2023, from the Lucid Air to the BMW i4

    The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.

  • Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel

    A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a draft report later this year on how the proposed tunnel beneath Michigan's Straits of Mackinac would affect the environment. Enbridge Energy wants it to house a section of its Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

  • Spring melt in Whitehorse could bring more landslides, geologist says

    The snow in Whitehorse has been steadily melting over the last week or so — and that's got some people eyeing the escarpment and wondering about the potential for more landslides this year. "It's definitely the time to start paying attention and make plans for the spring," said Jeff Bond, head of surficial geology for the Yukon Geological Survey. "We're going to start to see... the snowpack start to penetrate into the ground, and you know, become a part of that groundwater table — which is reall

  • California Road Reopens Weeks After Snow Forced Closure

    A California road reopened on Friday, March 24, weeks after heavy snow and avalanches forced crews to close it down.According to the California Department of Transportation, crews would escort travelers on US 395 between Lee Vining, California, and the junction with SR 167 beginning on March 24.Footage posted online shows a helicopter flying over a snow-covered area.The department said US 395 was closed after an “unknown number of avalanches” between February 25 and 28 buried a part of the highway in 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful

  • New rare and endangered giant spider species found in Australia

    A new rare giant species of trapdoor spider has been discovered in Queensland, Australia. In research published on March 15, Euoplos dignitas are giant golden arachnids with a body measuring approximately 2 inches in length, not including the legs. They exhibit burrow-building behaviour, and are endangered due to loss of habitat from land clearing.

  • New Toronto bylaw prohibits feeding wildlife on public and private property

    Feeding wildlife can negatively impact the ecosystem, officials say.

  • Monkey seen washing hand in outdoor basin of Hougang estate, turns tap off after

    A monkey snuck into a Hougang estate last Sunday afternoon. It washed its hands in an outdoor basin and stole a vegetable to eat.