Gavin Newsom Orders Closure Of Bars In California As Coronavirus Cases Surge
Click here to read the full article.
On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that bars in seven California counties close bars and nightspots as cases surge in the state. These counties include Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings and Imperial.
He also recommended that eight other counties in California to take action on their own to close bars. These counties include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.
More from Deadline
L.A. County Public Health Confirms 23 More Deaths And 2,169 New Cases of COVID-19
California Pulls Back On Reopenings As Florida, Texas Reimpose Coronavirus Shutdowns
Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Test Positivity Rate Rises To 9 Percent, Violating State Reopening Guideline
“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement given to media. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.” Newsom also tweeted out the news on Sunday.
This news comes after California passed of 200,461 coronavirus cases on June 26. The state saw a 2.5 percent rise in new cases over the previous day’s total. As a result, Newsom asked officials in Imperial County, near San Diego, to increase COVID-preventative restrictions.
NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: New U.S. Cases Near All-Time High; California, Florida and Texas See Record Spikes- Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.