Gavin Newsom condemns ‘horrendous act of gun violence’ in response to Sacramento shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement Sunday morning in response to a mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead, 10 injured.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom and his family are currently out of the country, visiting Central and South America on vacation. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is serving as acting governor in his stead.

“As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation,” Newsom said in the statement. “What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

Newsom took to Twitter as well to tweet that, “We cannot continue to let gun violence be the new normal.”