Gavin Millar obituary

Ryan Gilbey
·5 min read

Gavin Millar, who has died aged 84 from a brain tumour, was a leading light of television arts journalism of the 1960s and 70s before going on to direct work by Alan Bennett, Dennis Potter and Victoria Wood.

His richest film was Dreamchild (1985), written by Potter, in which the elderly Alice Liddell (Coral Browne) reflects on her youthful relationship with Charles Dodgson, AKA Lewis Carroll, who used her as the inspiration for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. As well as shaping complex performances from Browne in her final screen appearance, and Ian Holm as the squirming, tormented Dodgson, Millar negotiated tonal shifts and moral ambiguities that might have foxed a less humane or sensitive film-maker.

“I don’t think there is any question but that [Dodgson] was in love with Alice,” he said at the time, “and in every possible sexual way, but without any physical contact … He turned all that passion and emotion into his books, and what she finally grasps is that, whatever the source of that love, it had been expressed in a beautiful manner.”

The sudden arrival in the adult Alice’s life of characters from the book, rendered by Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop as mangy, menacing puppets, complicated the mood still further. Millar insisted that the design should take the original John Tenniel illustrations as its starting point but that the result must look “as fierce as we felt an old lady’s nightmares would have made them”. Like the film itself, the puppets were “realistic and un-whimsical”. That went for Browne’s performance; Millar called Browne “hard as nails but full of feeling”.

Dreamchild was widely acclaimed. Andrew Sarris in the Village Voice called it “rousing and inspiring”, and chose it as one of the best films of the year.

Millar had previously directed an earlier Potter script, Cream in My Coffee, in 1980. That television drama, which starred Peggy Ashcroft and Lionel Jeffries as an unhappily married couple revisiting the scene of an earlier holiday, won the Prix Italia. He directed Bennett’s Intensive Care (1982) as well as one of the writer’s monologues in the second series of Talking Heads (1998), in which Julie Walters played the wife of a suspected murderer.

Among Millar’s most widely seen works were his collaborations with Victoria Wood: Pat and Margaret (1994), with Wood and Walters as estranged sisters who are reunited for a television show, and the double Bafta-winning wartime drama Housewife, 49 (2006).

Born in Clydebank, near Glasgow, Gavin was the son of Rita (nee Osborne) and Tom Millar, who both worked at the local Singer sewing machine factory. The family moved to the Midlands when Gavin was nine; he was educated in Birmingham at King Edward’s school. After completing his national service in the RAF, he studied English at Christ Church, Oxford (1958-61).

There he played Stefano opposite Melvyn Bragg in a production of The Tempest that he later described as “justly neglected”. While on a postgraduate film course at the Slade School of Fine Art, London, in 1962, he met Sylvia Lane after seeing her in a student production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Oxford, and they married in 1966.

Millar began working in television in 1963 on BBC series including That Was the Week That Was and the current affairs show Tonight. He directed music and arts programmes from the mid-1960s, added a section to the 1968 edition of the director Karel Reisz’s book The Technique of Film Editing, and was film critic of the Listener magazine from 1970 to 1984; he also presented or directed film programmes including The First Picture Show, Talking Pictures and the Arena Cinema strand. These documentaries brought him into contact with many of the towering auteurs of world cinema, including Woody Allen, Federico Fellini, Jean Renoir and François Truffaut.

Victoria Wood in Housewife, 49 (2006).
Victoria Wood in Housewife, 49 (2006). Photograph: ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

His ubiquity in the arts landscape led to him becoming a target for parody. The second series of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, broadcast in 1970, featured a pompous critic, played by John Cleese and named “Gavin Millaaarrrrr” – the “R” is absurdly extended – who refers to “clever people like me who talk loudly in restaurants”. This was a source of lasting amusement to Millar and his family. His daughter Isabel said that the portrayal chimed with her father’s own “self-parody of the Oxford intellectual. As a working-class Scot, he had a certain ironic distance from that ‘posh English’ man that he became.” The sketch also appeared on the 1971 album Another Monty Python Record.

Along with Dreamchild, Millar made two other films for cinema: a warm, enchanting take on Roald Dahl’s Danny, the Champion of the World (1989), starring Jeremy Irons and his 11-year-old son, Samuel, and an adaptation of Iain Banks’s thriller Complicity (2000), which followed Millar’s acclaimed four-part BBC version of Banks’s The Crow Road (1996). Other notable TV work included Evelyn Waugh’s Scoop (1987) for London Weekend Television. Millar won an ACE award for Tidy Endings (1988), based on Harvey Fierstein’s play Safe Sex, with Fierstein as a man who befriends his late lover’s widow, played by Stockard Channing.

He also directed Denholm Elliott as John Le Carré’s spy hero George Smiley in A Murder of Quality (1991) and Kristin Scott Thomas in the three-part drama Belle Époque (1995), as well as episodes of The Ruth Rendell Mysteries (1996) and Foyle’s War (2004-07). His last film, Albert Schweitzer (2009), starred Jeroen Krabbé as the theologian and physician in later life.

Sylvia died in 2012, and he is survived by their five children, James, Tommy, Duncan, Kirstie and Isabel, and six grandchildren, Florence, Martha, Louis, Iris, Arwen and Gavin.

• Gavin Osborne Millar, film and TV director, born 11 January 1938; died 20 April 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • As Canadian sport wrestles with winning and athlete wellness, Norway a possible model

    "We do not do this for the medals. Do not misunderstand, we love to win, but it should be done in the proper way." Given the current athlete unrest in Canadian high-performance sport, that statement by Norway's top Olympic official Tore Ovrebo seems profound. With the word "joy" baked into its sport values, the northern country with less than a fifth of Canada's population has topped the medal table at the last two Winter Olympic Games. Norway won in total medals (37) and gold medals (16) in Bei

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yukoners mourn loss of Gerry Thick

    A man heavily involved in Yukon amateur sports for more than 30 years is being remembered as a straight shooter who worked extremely hard and cared passionately for his community. Gerry Thick died last week at the age of 77. Thick was manager of Northland Beverages for 46 years and served two terms as a Whitehorse city councillor but he's best known for his involvement in Yukon sports, especially softball, and his long association with the Arctic Winter Games (AWG). Thick served on the AWG's int

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor