Gavin Kash hits 2 HRs to help Texas Tech beat Florida 5-4 at Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gavin Kash two home runs, including a two-out two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Texas Tech beat top-seeded Florida 5-4 Saturday night at the Gainesville Regional.

Florida (45-15), the No. 2 national seed, plays Connecticut in a loser-out game on Sunday. The winner will have to beat Texas Tech (41-21) twice to advance to the super regionals.

Zac Vooletich singled to left before Kash hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left center to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning.

The Gators took a 1-0 lead when Wyatt Langford scored on Josh Rivera's sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. Kevin Bazzell walked before Austin Green hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning and Kash led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to give the Red Raiders a two-run lead.

After Langford drew a lead-off walk in the top of the sixth, Jac Caglianone hit a two-run shot over the wall in left to make it 3-3.

Dale Thomas hit a one-out pinch-hit triple and then scored on Cade Kurland's groundout in the ninth but the rallied died there.

