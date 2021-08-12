I gave Marc Jacobs a $50k ‘plane’ facelift

(Instagram/themarcjacobs)

From covert botox to hush-hush nose jobs and bum lifts, there has long been a culture of shame, secrecy and speculation around cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery. But with every inch of our faces immortalised online, the age-old trick of slipping away from view and coming back “rejuvenated” is becoming increasingly difficult, yet 58-year-old fashion maverick Marc Jacobs is bucking the trend.

Two weeks ago, Jacobs started documenting his own surgery on Instagram after undergoing a $50,000 deep plane facelift. The treatment was invented 13 years ago by New York-based cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr Andrew Jacono, who practises from surgeries on Long Island and Manhattan. The surgery is so sought after and unique because the incisions he makes around the face are tiny, which minimises scarring.

Jacobs bore bandages, blood and hashtags including #noshameinmygame and #buhbyeturkeyneck to his 1.6 million followers. From divulging his struggles with addiction to being candid about his hair transplant, Jacobs has long been an open book, and last week told US Vogue that he decided to reveal all to his followers in an attempt to destigmatise plastic surgery and shake off some of the embarrassment attached to it.

“The problem comes with the shame around [conversations about surgery]. And I don’t want to live my life with shame, you know? Yes, I’m vain. I find there is no shame in being vain, wanting attention, getting dressed up and showing off a look. Those are things that give me pleasure. External and internal wellness are really important. I say the same thing about all of it, which is that the better I feel about myself, the better I’m able to be to others.”

A long-time customer of “non-invasive” treatments and tweakments, Jacobs says he decided to undergo the deep plane facelift after exhausting injectables and thread lifts, which eventually ceased to provide satisfactory results. Jacono is brutally honest about how far tweakments can go. He says “There comes a time when the tissue is just too lax and surgery is needed.

“In a traditional facelift the skin is lifted and peeled away from the underlying muscle,” he explains. “My minimal access deep plane extended facelift technique lifts the skin and muscle together as one unit. Since the skin is not separated from the deep structure, the lift comes from under the deep structure so the surface appears smooth, not tight.”

According to Jacono, the results of this treament can be extraordinary: the “key facial ligaments that support the face are lifted, rebuilding the beams of the face, creating a longer lasting result.” Plus, any vertically challenged skin is “lifted against gravity, recreating the heart shaped face of youth.”

Recovery time for each patient varies at around two to three weeks, but to speed this up, Jacono instructed Jacobs to undergo hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment which involves lying in a chamber where the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than usual with the aim of lowering inflammation and decreasing pain and swelling. Now, two weeks post-op, Jacobs hastaken to Instagram to celebrate going out for fellow designer Anna Sui’s birthday.

While Jacobs may be fairly unique in sharing his stories, recent statistics show he’s not the only man undergoing treatments and surgery to achieve a more youthful appearance. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, between 2018 and 2020 the number of men opting for non-surgical and surgical cosmetic procedures rose by 29 percent.

And here in the UK, Banwell has noticed an uplift too, particularly in face lifts, blepharoplasty and neck lifts, which he thinks is due to increased awareness about what’s available and a breakdown of some of the stigma around surgery. Nevertheless, much of the taboo around facial rejuvenation still looms large and we’re still a long way from shame around the subject being eradicated. In the meantime, if you’re considering a little lift, or can’t bear the thought, one thing we can all take away from Marc Jacobs’s journey is his new favourite hashtag: #gratefulnothateful.

In treatment: London’s anti-ageing gurus

Profound Radiofrequency with Dr Sophie Shotter

This treatment tackles skin issues including fine lines and pigmentation, using radiofrequency to promote collagen production.

From £2,800 (illuminateskinclinic.co.uk)

Botox with Dr David Jack

Botox injections relax the facial musculature and can decrease a furrowed brow, smooth away crows feet and combat a wrinkly neck.

From £250 (drdavidjackclinic.com)

Dermal fillers with Dr Marwa Ali

Injectable dermal fillers combat sallowness by replacing the volume in the face that one loses with age.

From £650 (harrods.com)

Aptos Lift with Dr Paul Banwell

If you’re concerned with jowls, consider this a quick and fairly non-invasive procedure, it involves having tiny threads inserted into the face which are then pulled up to lift the skin.

From £1,500 (paulebanwell.com)

Deep plane facelift with Dr Rajiv Grover

If you want to do full Marc Jacobs, see Dr Grover. With 2,000 procedures under his belt, he ensures each op is tailored to your needs.

From £13,500 (rajivgrover.co.uk)

