‘I gave up drinking after lockdown and lost two and a half stone in four months’

Telegraph Readers
·6 min read
A woman sits in front of wine glass which is half full while holding the rest of the bottle in her right hand. GettyImages-565954723.jpg - Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank RF
A woman sits in front of wine glass which is half full while holding the rest of the bottle in her right hand. GettyImages-565954723.jpg - Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank RF

As Sober October approaches, an article by Flic Everett about what happens to the body when you give up alcohol has resulted in hundreds of Telegraph readers reflecting on their teetotal experiences and how it benefited their health.

Some have divulged the difficulties they have faced going sober in a society where drinking to excess has become normalised - while others have shared their best tips and pieces of advice on staying on the wagon, including ways to manage others’ expectations and suggesting alternatives to alcohol that buffer the transition. Here are some of the best:

Personal experiences: ‘I haven’t drunk alcohol in almost four years and I’ve never felt better’

@Roderick Spode:

"The truth is, it's really difficult to kick it. I've tried a few times, but booze has long been a deeply embedded part of my social life and I love the taste.

"When I have given it up for a few weeks, I have really noticed the difference. Better sleep, more energy and an improved mood. It's a choice, and we all know the pros and cons.

"I think it angers people because we already all know it's bad for us, but we keep doing it, and we don't like to be reminded of that fact."

@Jason Smith:

"I haven’t drunk alcohol in almost four years and I’ve never felt better. I still go out, I still have fun but I’m present and genuine. My health fully recovered after six months but many of the changes like resting heart rate, cardio fitness and blood pressure were all a lot quicker - as was my mental health. I love my life now. I could never say that before and I’d recommend it to anyone."

@David Anderson:

"I drank myself into a state of unconsciousness every night for many years. I had no self-esteem, friends or money.

"Then I joined Alcoholics Anonymous. They were useless. I didn’t make new friends, my life didn’t suddenly become problem-free, and I didn’t even find Jesus.

"The only result was that I’ve found the strength to be without alcohol for the last 30 years and hence sober for that length of time.

"The fact that I was able to look myself in the mirror, sleep properly and change careers thus making a ton of money was only coincidental…"

@Martin Booth:

"I love a pint of proper flat, warm and tasty beer. I really enjoy a glass of red wine. I go wild for that kick in the back of the throat when having a very large four fingers tumbler of single malt. But, I can't. A beer becomes four, a glass of wine becomes a bottle and a tumbler is another and another.

"I stopped for over three years. I'm now a month in again and it feels like a lifetime. Orange juice and lemon squash - God help me. But, if it gives me a five per cent chance of having an extra day with my kids, I'll take it.

"I'll drink again. I had a sip of Dubonnet and gin for the Queen on her funeral.

"I wouldn't extol the virtues - each to their own - but my downfall is when I start I can't stop.... and I'm oh so funny when I've had ‘a few’."

@Adam Davison:

"I gave up alcohol a while ago for the simple reason that I simply didn't enjoy the effect drinking had on me. The hardest part was getting past an ingrained feeling that I ought to drink at social events whether I liked it or not. However, once I gave up, I discovered that this barrier didn't really exist at all. Hardly anyone ever comments or cares and any that do really aren't worth knowing.

"I've been dry for nearly 18 months and I'm glad I finally found the courage to give up and feel no urge at all to go back. However, do I feel like giving up has transformed my life as the evangelists claim? No, not really. I'm somewhat happier and I've saved a bit of money."

@David Chick:

"At long last, you can now get a fairly decent zero alcohol Heineken. Drinking it I found that I still joined in with the laughter and actually felt as if I was getting drunk although, of course, I wasn't - so I could drive home.

"I feel a lot better and just completed five great hikes near Grindelwald in Switzerland including the Niesen and Faulhorn mountains. At 64 I've never felt better."

@Stan Blog:

"I gave up on a temporary basis after the first week of the first lockdown because I felt the boozing could go a bit mad as I was furloughed. I haven't had a drink since because, after 10 weeks, I didn't see the point of starting again. I feel and look much better. I used to have a very ruddy red complexion especially around my nose and cheeks and it has all gone now. Plus, I lost 2.5 stone in the first four months and, due to no longer drinking, most of it has stayed off."

Advice: ‘Low and no alcohol beers have really improved and beat a night on orange juice or fizzy drinks’

@Peter Spencer:

"The main thing is not to tell anyone you are giving up alcohol: just quietly and severely cut down your consumption. This allows you to have a very occasional drink on a special occasion without wives/colleagues policing you with: ‘I thought you were giving up alcohol,’ if you choose to have a one-off drink at, for example, a lunchtime gathering."

@River Cartwright:

"Low and no alcohol beers have really improved and beat a night on orange juice or fizzy drinks. Very little beats a pint of proper beer but if you're going to try to cut down it eases the path a bit."

@Ross Mann:

"Practice the mental stop button. That’s the difference between someone who can keep dry and someone who can’t. I think reading Kick the Drink Easily by Jason Vale is a book that might help. You have to keep drinking while you read it. He only lets you think about ‘not drinking’ after you finish the book. It changes lives. What he says is not about your body and what it does. He looks at why you think you need that drink."

@Stephen Walker:

"I have just left hospital following a liver transplant. A working life meant I was often away from home alone and I drank because it relieved the boredom between finishing work and bedtime.

"After being diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2015, I immediately ceased drinking and developed liver cancer last year. The problem with alcohol is that the damage is insidious, and in my case showed no symptoms until irreversible damage was caused.

"I very strongly suggest taking a few days off a week and limiting your drinking to a glass or two socially or with dinner. Whilst I applaud stopping drinking for a whole month, to really benefit you need to have a mindset that seeks to reduce your consumption as a continuous lifestyle commitment."

Have you ever partaken in Dry January or Sober October? Share your experience in the comments section below

Latest Stories

  • Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to entry-level contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is expected to play his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs this upcoming season/ He led Hamilton's rookie defenceman in scoring last season with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) while posting a plus-25 defensive rating. The Senators selected Donovan, from Richmond, Ont., in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft. “We’ve been impr

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez on 'Hustle', what Gasol & Calderon told him about Toronto

    Juancho Hernangomez discusses why he wanted to become a Raptor and the insight Marc Gasol and Jose Calderon offered him about Toronto, his experience as Bo Cruz in the movie 'Hustle' and more. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve