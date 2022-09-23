'I Gave Birth In The Bath Alone. It Was Easy'

Natasha Hinde
·7 min read
Corinne Card with her baby Freddie, shortly after giving birth in the bath. (Photo: Corinne Card)
Corinne Card with her baby Freddie, shortly after giving birth in the bath. (Photo: Corinne Card)

Corinne Card with her baby Freddie, shortly after giving birth in the bath. (Photo: Corinne Card)

In My Story, readers share their unique, life-changing experiences. Today, we hear from mum-of-three, Corinne Card, 41, from Brighton. 

In the run up to my due date, there was this weird thing where I thought: what if, for some reason, I’m on my own when I give birth? What if no-one can help me and I’m all on my own, how would I give birth to a baby? And in my head I literally planned out how I would do it. How I would lift the baby up as it was born so it wouldn’t bang its head. I was trying to imagine it to make myself feel better, not actually thinking it would happen...

It was October 14, 2020 – in the middle of the pandemic – and I was booked to go on Zoom calls with several clients. I told my husband Jon I was getting contractions and that he’d have to do the calls on his own. I thought they were Braxton Hicks contractions and I really didn’t want to have them on a work call.

At 3pm, I had to go and pick up my daughter Zoe from school. I was still getting these little contractions, but I didn’t think it was a big deal. Then, as I was walking up the hill with my daughter to head back home, I had to stop and properly breathe. They were getting strong.

I called the hospital when we got back because by now, they felt like proper contractions. The midwife asked how far apart and all that information, and said: “Don’t worry, it’s not really happening yet. If it’s hurting, have a couple of paracetamol and get in the bath.” So I did.

Originally I’d planned a water birth at home. I’d bought a big birth pool we were going to pump up. But about a week before the due date, they measured my bump and said it was a bit smaller than it ought to be, so it was best to go into hospital for the birth. I was disappointed, but wanted whatever was safest.

I think my husband was still on a Zoom call when my contractions began to get more powerful. I got out of the bath and called the midwife again, who said: “No, no don’t worry, it’s still not happening. You’re way off.”

Back in the water, it all seemed less painful, but the contractions kept ramping up. I told Jon about the intensity once he’d finished his call – it felt like it was getting quite dramatic with the pain – and he phoned the hospital who put me on the phone to hear me during a contraction. I’d been in the bath about an hour but they still said: “No, we don’t recommend you come in yet because it’ll be a long time before the baby’s born.”

I think it was about 4.30pm, although I’m not sure exactly what time as I didn’t want to have my phone in there, the bathroom was so steamed up.

My plan, when it came to it, was to stay in the bath until the second we needed to leave the house to go to hospital. The midwives had asked if my waters had broken, and they hadn’t. From their point of view, I think they were making the right call from all the information we were giving them.

What happened next was that I put my hand down to check how dilated I was and realised I could feel what seemed to be a bit of the baby’s head.

I told Jon: “I think the head’s there!” and I was shouting so much at this point a neighbour came to the window to ask: “What’s happening in here?” Jon shouted back: “She’s having a baby!” When he called the hospital again, the midwife told him to call the paramedics, which he did.

From my other births, I remembered that the baby shouldn’t be in the birth canal for too long, so I got on my hands and knees in the bath, waited for a contraction and gave a tiny little push and the head just popped out. Or what I thought was the head...

It was the shape of a head, but it was white with purple veins across it. I later realised that the baby was still in his amniotic sac.

It was like an out-of-body experience, it was all so weird. I shouted: “The head’s out.” And Jon told the paramedics: “The head’s out!” He was still in the kitchen. He didn’t want to bring the phone in the bathroom in case the call cut out.

And there he was, and he was crying, and I was totally alone.Corinne Card

I waited for another contraction, gave another little push and the baby came out – and just as I’d imagined it, months earlier, I put my hands out quickly and grabbed what was now a baby. I didn’t let him stay under water. And there he was, and he was crying, and I was totally alone.

That final push had freed my son from the sac. I’m trying to pinpoint how you describe the feeling of seeing your new baby there, in your hands: it’s like nothing else. I’ve had two other babies in hospital and there’s that feeling of lots of people being around and everyone managing you. I was very relieved not to be in the midst of all that. It was very exciting and I was so happy. No pain.

When Jon came into the bathroom to say the paramedics were on their way, he couldn’t believe the baby was just there. He was amazed and I think we were both in shock a little bit. We wanted to keep Freddie safe and warm. I’d had a water birth in hospital before and they’d quickly wrapped the baby in cloths, so I said: “Get some towels, let’s keep him warm.”

We knew the paramedics were coming but didn’t know how long they’d be, so we just wrapped him up. He was so clean as he’d come through the bath – a proper clean baby.

Left: Corinne with her daughter Zoe shortly after she'd been born in a birthing pool at hospital. Right: Jon, Corinne and Freddie. (Photo: Corinne Card)
Left: Corinne with her daughter Zoe shortly after she'd been born in a birthing pool at hospital. Right: Jon, Corinne and Freddie. (Photo: Corinne Card)

Left: Corinne with her daughter Zoe shortly after she'd been born in a birthing pool at hospital. Right: Jon, Corinne and Freddie. (Photo: Corinne Card)

It was such a special moment. I was not ever expecting to do something like that on my own. In those seconds when I was managing it myself, I wasn’t panicking, but I knew I was in a situation where something could go badly wrong. I had no idea if there were going to be any complications.

But I remembered what I’d planned out with the pandemic in mind and I felt quite accomplished. I could see there was nothing wrong – the baby cried, he was all normal, and it was amazing. I did wonder a little bit if it was real.

Five or 10 minutes later, the paramedics arrived. Until they came I didn’t get out of the bath, because I didn’t know physically how to get out without accidentally pulling the umbilical cord. So I just sat there, holding the baby in towels until they walked in. It all felt like something out of Casualty.

When they arrived, they cut the cord and helped me get onto the bed with the baby and a little while later some midwives arrived – I think there were four – who helped deliver the afterbirth and did a lot of paperwork.

I felt quite accomplished. I could see there was nothing wrong – the baby cried, he was all normal, and it was amazing. I did wonder a little bit if it was real.Corinne Card

Then we had chicken for dinner and we watched Quadrophenia with the baby – and it felt so weird because it all went back to normal. As soon as the midwives left, we had a normal evening – just with an extra person.

I would say I found it easy. Not like having-a-cup-of-tea easy, but easy compared to my other two births. I didn’t have any interventions, so no one was messing with my body. I wasn’t given any drugs, – not that I don’t agree with that – it’s just there wasn’t the complication of it.

And I wasn’t in a hospital, which I find quite stressful. I know it has to have bright lights, and busy people, and an intense feeling to it. But in the calm environment of my home, it felt easier.

Corinne Card is the author of Parenting Tips Your Mother Didn’t Tell You - An A-Z of Parenting in the Digital Age (£4.99). She was interviewed by Natasha Hinde, and her answers were edited for length and clarity.

To take part in HuffPost UK’s My Story series, email uklife@huffpost.com

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Brock Boeser refocused on hockey as Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Brock Boeser believes this is his year. The Vancouver Canucks right-winger struggled at times last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, but still managed 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Duke Boeser died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. “Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff. So it's just a lot different," Brock Boeser said as the Canucks opened training camp in

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

    Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea

  • Legacy and loss at forefront of 42nd Terry Fox Run in London, Ont.

    Heidi Kokott may be missing from the crowd at London, Ont.'s Terry Fox Run for the first time in more than 20 years — but her spirit and legacy were there. A team of friends, family and former colleagues joined the walk to honour her life after the devoted Terry Fox fundraiser died of cancer, the disease she dedicated her life to fighting against, in May. "I can picture her looking down and being proud," said Kokott's sister Martha Berze. "From about March of every year all we heard Heidi talk a

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin