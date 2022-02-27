‘We gave away a third of our shares in our £15 million business to our staff’

Charlie Hoult and Mike O’Brien wanted to give our entire team a genuine stake in the success of their business (Topher McGrillis)

Tech entrepreneurs Charlie Hoult and Mike O’Brien raised industry eyebrows late last year when they decided to give away a third of their shares in Opencast, the software business they founded 10 years ago, to their staff. They are one of more than 12,000 companies to use the government’s Enterprise Management Scheme to share stock with employees.

The pair first met at their children’s school, then teamed up to bootstrap tech consultancy Opencast - whose clients include the Government and major banks – into a business worth £15 million with 200 staff. Here Hoult explains why the pair have given a third of their company away to their team.

“We’ve managed to attract some of the UK’s best tech developers, analysts and user experience consultants to come and work for us. There’s a talent war out there and we want to be on the winning side.

“That’s why in December, we launched a new share options scheme designed to give our entire team a genuine stake in the success of our business. The Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme means that we as founders – who owned 50% of the business until this point – are giving away a third of our shares to our workforce.

“It’s hard to put a figure on [how much it’s worth] as we don’t know what the share price is now - although we have takeover approaches every single week. Our current valuation is perhaps £15 million but our target is to hit a £100 million valuation, meaning each staff member’s share would be worth £4. People have raised their eyebrows at what we’re doing but we know we can’t grow without our people.

“A more valuable and profitable business benefits us all: a bigger pie gives everyone the chance of a bigger slice. So, we’re confident that everyone will profit from the move, including us as founders.

“As soon as we announced the scheme, we noticed company engagement and commitment grew higher: people are very positive about feeling a sense of ownership.

“We already work a lot on our company’s culture: we have four people whose entire job is to ensure everyone has everything they need, from the best chair for them, to training programmes. We have a lot of clubs too: walking group, football club, study groups for different software development, cookery classes.

“We hope the fact that people hold share options will make them feel more committed to the business. We’ve got a sliding scale and the share options people qualify for increase as their careers develop. At our current rates of growth, by 2025 Opencast share options will be worth around a year’s take-home pay to everyone working for the business today. That is a compelling reason for people to stay and share in our success.

“So far, we’re not trendsetters. Most founders use the scheme to give away a little of the business to a few key growth drivers, typically the sales leaders. We want to involve people at all levels as we can grow only if they grow with us. We believe that the war for talent in tech is only going to intensify.

“Every single member of our team took up their entitlement to options. Our staff aren’t paying for their share options, they are given a number of share options effectively in the form of a grant. When we decide we want to float the company on the stock market, merge with a different company or go through a management buyout, our people will be able to exercise the share options that they hold to convert them into actual shares, and will pay lower capital gains tax. Our scheme is managed by Vestd, a digital share scheme platform, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

“Sometimes people ask why we’ve done this - especially as we get [takeover] offers all the time - but it’s only the two of us [founders], the profits are good, and we don’t just want to make money but also history.”