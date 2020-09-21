Gavaskar Says Dhoni’s Fandom is Greater Than Kohli and Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons that in terms of the fan base, MS Dhoni is ahead of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Since the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was played without the physical presence of the fans in the stadium, Dhoni could not get a very warm welcome. Otherwise, a large number of people would have been cheering for Dhoni on his return.

Dhoni returned on the field after a huge gap of 437 days, as his last match was when he played in the World Cup 2019 for India. Gavaskar feels that Dhoni has tremendous support all over India, on the contrary, Sachin and Kohli's fan base is bound to a few cities.

"“Since MSD comes from Ranchi, which does not have a cricket culture as such, the whole India loves him. Tendulkar has Mumbai and Kolkata, Kohli has Delhi and Bengaluru but when you talk about Dhoni it’s the whole India.”" - Sunil Gavaskar, commenting on the CSK skipper before the IPL opener

Chennai Super Kinga (CSK) led by Dhoni won their first match against Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Mumbai had scored 162/9 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK had managed to chase the target with four balls left.

