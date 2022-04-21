Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Xander Bogaerts
    Xander Bogaerts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlie Montoyo
    Charlie Montoyo
    American baseball player
  • Jordan Romano
    Jordan Romano
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) — When Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman comes to Fenway Park, he knows how well he's pitching by the playlist.

“If you’re still in the game when they’re singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth inning, you’ve done something right,” Gausman said after taking a shutout into the ninth to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Thursday.

“That’s what I remember about the last time that I pitched really well here,” said Gausman, who spent the first 6 1/2 seasons of his career in the AL East in Baltimore. “It was being out there while they’re playing that song.”

Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none before allowing a leadoff single to Trevor Story to lead off the ninth. Jordan Romano relieved him and walked one and gave up an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts, then retired the next three batters to earn his seventh save.

In a season when Clayton Kershaw was pulled from a perfect game because of a pitch count — and Japanese League pitcher Roki Sasaki was taken out of what could have been his second straight perfect game — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was happy to let Gausman go for his first career shutout.

“I gave him a chance, hitter by hitter. If he would have gotten the first guy, then he would have gotten (to pitch to) the next guy,” Montoyo said. “Everybody knew that that was our game plan. We were going to give him a chance to finish it. But then it’s not going to be fair to bring Romano on with two on.”

Gausman allowed seven hits in all — all singles — and allowed only one runner to reach second base. After Story singled to lead off the ninth, Romano walked Rafael Devers and gave up an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts.

Devers scored on Alex Verdugo’s groundout, then Bobby Dalbec hit a hard groundout to third against a drawn-in infield and Bogaerts had to return to the bag. Romano got Jackie Bradley Jr. on a broken-bat groundout to first.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a no-hitter, a perfect game or anything like that, but still trying to just go as deep as I can,” said Gausman, whose only complete game was in 2014. “Whenever they come and get me, that’s when they’re going to get me.”

Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out four in five innings. He will miss his next scheduled start, in Toronto on Tuesday, because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19 and unable to enter Canada.

“I knew from the beginning it was going to be not many runs because the other guy on the other side has good stuff too. So we knew it was going to be a close game,” Montoyo said. “We needed a start like that. There was no room for error, and he gave it to us.”

Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored a total of eight runs in their last four games, losing three.

BLOOPERS

Toronto took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Bo Bichette’s RBI single and Vladimir Guerrero’s sacrifice fly. The Blue Jays’ third run scored in the sixth on a Matt Chapman popup that went 100 feet in the air and landed about 10 feet in front of home plate.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez went out to field it but got turned around. Ryan Brasier stood by, because he’s a pitcher and isn’t expected to field popups. First baseman Travis Shaw charged in but was too late.

The ball dropped, and with Vazquez away from the plate, Guerrero scored without a throw to make it 3-0. Chapman was credited with an infield single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer, who was hit by a pitch on the right forearm on Wednesday night, was not in the starting lineup. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and struck out, then remained in right field.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning and did not manage the series finale. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout.... DH J.D. Martinez came out of Wednesday’s game in with left thigh tightness and did not play.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0) faces Houston RHP Justin Verlander (1-1).

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0) opens a three-game series against Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (0-0).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Kevin Gausman fans 8 in Blue Jays' win over Red Sox

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Report: Suns' Devin Booker to miss 2-3 weeks with Grade 1 hamstring strain

    Booker, the Suns' homegrown star, could be out until midway through the second round of the playoffs — if the Suns make it that far.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 at Fenway with just 3 hits

    Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • New PWHPA league looks to lead women's hockey to financial stability

    Looking at the PWHPA’s proposed salary structure, it’s clear the group is positioning women’s hockey for future success.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri