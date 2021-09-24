Gaurav Dixit Drug Case: Actor Granted Bail by Mumbai Court on Surety of Rs 50,000

Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 by Mumbai Court. He was arrested in August after MD and charas was found from his residence. As per ANI, Gaurav cannot leave the city without the court’s permission.

Check It Out:

Mumbai court grants bail to TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave the city without the court's permission & that he will report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Also Read | Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to Lead New Taliban Government in Afghanistan