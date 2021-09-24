Gaurav Dixit Drug Case: Actor Granted Bail by Mumbai Court on Surety of Rs 50,000

Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 by Mumbai Court. He was arrested in August after MD and charas was found from his residence. As per ANI, Gaurav cannot leave the city without the court’s permission.

