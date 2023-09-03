Gauld's PK goal helps Whitecaps grab 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Neither team scored until Mounsef Bakrar took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 55th minute and scored his second goal in his fourth career appearance for NYCFC (6-10-12).

Vancouver (10-8-8) answered with the equalizer five minutes later when Gauld drew a foul on James Sands and converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season.

Matt Freese finished with one save in his fourth start and fifth career appearance for NYCFC. Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for Vancouver.

NYCFC is 3-1-3 all-time in the series. NYCFC scored multiple goals in the first five matches before playing to a scoreless draw last season in Vancouver. The club is 2-1-1 in its last four home matches after a 0-3-3 stretch at home. NYCFC is 3-11-9 in its last 23 matches.

Vancouver had won three straight on the road in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015. The Whitecaps have never won four straight away from home.

Brian White saw a four-match goal streak on the road come to an end for the Whitecaps.

NYCFC returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the New York Red Bulls. Vancouver travels to play Toronto FC on Sept. 16.

