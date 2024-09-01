Gauff's US Open title defence ended by Navarro
Coco Gauff's US Open title defence is over after she was beaten by Emma Navarro in the fourth round in New York.
Third seed Gauff produced a disjointed performance to lose 3-6 6-4 3-6 to fellow American and 13th seed Navarro.
Gauff hit 19 double faults, with three in the final game helping secure victory for Navarro and send her into a first Grand Slam quarter-final.
The 23-year-old will play Spanish 26th seed Paula Badosa in the last eight after she thrashed China’s Yafan Wang 6-1 6-2 earlier on Sunday.
More to follow.