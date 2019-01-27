Gaudreau has touching All-Star Game moment with his dad

Behind the bench of the Pacific All-Star team on Saturday night were two people that are very familiar with Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau.

The first was head coach of his NHL club and appointed bench boss of the Pacific Division, Bill Peters. The second was someone who has been following the career of ‘Johnny Hockey’ since the beginning – his father, Guy Gaudreau.

“It was awesome,” said Johnny Gaudreau, according to Sean Leahy of NBC Sports. “He’s done so much for me growing up with hockey, coaching me [for a decade] when I was younger, to have him out there with me was pretty special.”

Johnny Gaudreau and his father, Guy, had an unforgettable NHL All-Star Game moment. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The moment was extremely special for both Guy and Johnny, especially considering a scare the Gaudreau family recently went through. Last March, Guy suffered a cardiac event, spurring Johnny to leave the Flames to visit his father in New Jersey.





“We were nervous there 10 months ago. We weren’t sure he was going to make it or not. He pulled through,” Johnny Gaudreau stated. “It’s been a great 10 months since then. He’s come to a lot of my games and this was just a great memory for me and him. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Peters’ idea to have Guy, who had been such a strong hockey influence throughout Johnny’s life, behind the bench at the 2019 All-Star Game created an unforgettable moment for the Gaudreaus.

