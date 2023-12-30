Gaudreau scores on the rebound to give Blue Jackets 6-5 OT win over Maple Leafs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau tapped a rebound past Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:56 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Friday night.

Columbus rookie Adam Fantilli tied it at 5 with 6:14 left in regulation. It was the 10th goal of the season for the 19-year-old forward.

Cole Sillinger, Brendan Gaunce, Dmitri Voronkov and Kent Johnson also scored for Columbus.

Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins stopped 14 of 16 shots before leaving after the first period because of an illness. Spencer Martin had 16 stops the rest of the way.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 29th goal and had an assist for Toronto. Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs.

RED WINGS 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored with 2:47 remaining in overtime to give Detroit the victory over Nashville.

Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which had gone 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games and reached 1,250 career points with two assists.

Detroit’s Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had two goals and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, CAPITALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and added two assists, Julien Gauthier had two goals and an assist, and New York defeated Washington.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves and the Islanders improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games at UBS arena. Defenseman Noah Dobson also scored for New York.

Darcy Kuemper finished with 24 saves for Washington in relief of Charlie Lindgren who left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for Washington, which has lost three in a row.

DEVILS 6, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists, and New Jersey beat Ottawa For their third straight win.

Brothers Luke and Jack Hughes each had a goal and two assists for the Devils, and Dawson Mercer, Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith also scored. Nico Daws made 25 saves.

Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Senators, who had won two in a row. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

