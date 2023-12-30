Gaudreau scores on the rebound to give Blue Jackets 6-5 OT win over Maple Leafs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau tapped a rebound past Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:56 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Friday night.

Columbus rookie Adam Fantilli tied it at 5 with 6:14 left in regulation. It was the 10th goal of the season for the 19-year-old forward.

Cole Sillinger, Brendan Gaunce, Dmitri Voronkov and Kent Johnson also scored for Columbus.

Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins stopped 14 of 16 shots before leaving after the first period because of an illness. Spencer Martin had 16 stops the rest of the way.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 29th goal and had an assist for Toronto. Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs.

STARS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4, OT

DALLA (AP) — Roope Hintz completed a hat trick with 7.9 seconds remaining in overtime giving Dallas the win over Chicago.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who have won five consecutive home games.

Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Dallas.

Tyler Johnson had two goals while Cole Guttman and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who are 0-9-1 in their last 10 road games. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

KRAKEN 2, FLYERS 1, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored with 2:25 left in overtime to give Seattle the victory over Philadelphia.

It was a season-high fourth straight win for Seattle and its sixth straight one-goal game. The Kraken also tied a franchise record with points in their eighth straight game.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, playing in his 500th NHL contest, played the puck along the right boards and found Schultz at the near post. Schultz slid it past Flyers goalie Carter Hart for his third of the season.

Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken and Travis Konecny scored Philadelphia’s goal.

Joey Daccord had 27 saves for the Kraken.

RED WINGS 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored with 2:47 remaining in overtime to give Detroit the victory over Nashville.

Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which had gone 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal.

Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games and reached 1,250 career points with two assists.

Detroit’s Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had two goals and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

ISLANDERS 5, CAPITALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and added two assists, Julien Gauthier had two goals and an assist, and New York defeated Washington.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves and the Islanders improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games at UBS arena. Defenseman Noah Dobson also scored for New York.

Darcy Kuemper finished with 24 saves for Washington in relief of Charlie Lindgren who left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored for Washington, which has lost three in a row.

AVALANCHE 2, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Johansen and Devon Toews scored and Central Division-leading Colorado beat St. Louis.

Alexander Georgiev made 28 saves for Colorado which won for the sixth time in nine games.

Robert Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis, which had its three-game winning streak halted. The Blues slipped to 5-2 under interim head coach Drew Bannister.

Toews scored his fifth goal of the season on a shot from the point with 2:54 remaining to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

PANTHERS 4, RANGERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two goals, Aleksander Barkov tied a franchise career record by collecting three assists, and Florida beat NHL-leading New York.

Carter Verhaeghe got the winning goal for Florida in the third period. Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 31 saves. Barkov tied Jonathan Huberdeau for the Panthers’ record with 415 assists.

Artemi Panarin, Will Culleye and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who tied the game twice after facing deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Panarin and Culleye scored 1:13 apart in the second period to tie the game for New York.

Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots for the Rangers.

DEVILS 6, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists, and New Jersey beat Ottawa For their third straight win.

Brothers Luke and Jack Hughes each had a goal and two assists for the Devils, and Dawson Mercer, Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith also scored. Nico Daws made 25 saves.

Drake Batherson and Jacob Bernard-Docker scored for the Senators, who had won two in a row. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

COYOTES 2, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 28 saves in his fifth career shutout and Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 16th goal in Arizona victory over Anaheim.

Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal for Arizona, which matched its road victory total from last season. The Coyotes had an NHL-worst seven road wins last season while finishing seventh in the Central Division, but this seventh road victory of the new season moved Arizona up to fourth in the division in its final game of 2023.

Ingram made a handful of impressive stops while posting his fourth shutout in his 12 appearances since Nov. 25.

John Gibson stopped 30 shots in a strong performance for the Ducks.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

The Associated Press