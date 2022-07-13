Gaudreau, Malkin among the big names poised to hit NHL free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evgeni Malkin
    Evgeni Malkin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kris Letang
    Kris Letang
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mikko Koskinen
    Mikko Koskinen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrice Bergeron
    Patrice Bergeron
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nazem Kadri
    Nazem Kadri
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sidney Crosby
    Sidney Crosby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buying season is almost upon NHL general managers.

Free agency opens Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET with plenty of intriguing situations and scenarios.

There are stars poised to potentially leave the only team they've ever played for. And after a busy stretch at last week's draft — and again Monday night — there's a big squeeze on hockey's most-important position.

The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines to watch when the bell rings to open free-agent festivities:

STARS ON THE MOVE?

A disappointed Brad Treliving spoke with reporters for more than 15 minutes Tuesday night via Zoom after revealing that unrestricted free agent Johnny Gaudreau would not be returning to the Calgary Flames despite hopes to the contrary.

The Calgary Flames' general manager said the 28-year-old winger "agonized" over his decision and said the reasons for moving on, in the end, was a "family decision" and not about dollars.

Gaudreau, a fourth-round pick by the club in 2011, put up a career-high 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points in 2021-22, becoming a more well-rounded player in the process.

Treliving, who had remained optimist until Tuesday that a deal could be reached with Gaudreau, said he will make some calls Wednesday morning and check what's available, but that he wasn't going to spend recklessly to replace his star player.

"You're not going to just go out and sign someone to replace Johnny. … The wrong move right now, I can tell you, is to knee-jerk reaction and just try to rush out and replace the player with the wrong response. We just have to take a deep breath. It's been a long process," added the GM.

Evgeni Malkin, meanwhile, remains minus a new contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins and will be a UFA as of noon Wednesday, a source told The Associated Press. The 35-year-old won three Cups with the franchise that selected him No. 2 overall in 2004, but played just 41 games in 2021-22 due to injury.

No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang re-signed with the Penguins last week and will continue his career alongside Sidney Crosby.

Malkin might end up walking out the door.

CREASE CONUNDRUM

A couple of teams have big goaltending holes to fill.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs went the trade route Monday night by acquiring Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals are among the clubs in need of significant help.

Jack Campbell, Toronto's No. 1 option last year, is set to become a UFA, while the organization traded free-agent bust Petr Mrazek to the Chicago Blackhawks at the draft to clear salary cap space.

That opened the door for the trade with Ottawa for Murray, which in turn signalled Campbell is almost sure to leave.

Edmonton might also need two new netminders in 2022-23. Mikko Koskinen decided to sign in Switzerland, and 41-year-old Mike Smith's playing status for next season remains up in the air.

Some other teams got crease clarity at the draft in Montreal, with the Colorado Avalanche trading for and signing Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers, and the Detroit Red Wings doing the same with Ville Husso in a deal with the St. Louis Blues.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek from the Capitals, while Marc-Andre Fleury re-signed with the Minnesota Wild. Washington then announced Monday it would not be offering a qualifying offer to Ilya Samsonov, which means the Capitals now need two goalies.

Campbell and Darcy Kuemper of the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche are the only big names on the UFA list heading into Wednesday.

"It's seems a little bit similar to last year," Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said of the goalie carousel prior to the Murray acquisition. "You can change the names of the teams a little bit, but a team or a goalie may be left without a spot.

"Or a spot that either the team or the goaltender doesn't desire as much."

CENTRES OF ATTENTION

While the goalie market is getting thin, there are plenty of centres available — for the right price, of course.

Apart from Malkin, Nazem Kadri should command plenty of attention.

He starred for the Avalanche in their Cup win, and looks set for a big payday.

And then there's Patrice Bergeron, who's yet to re-up with the Boston Bruins, Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp of the New York Rangers, Vincent Trocheck of the Carolina Hurricanes and Paul Stastny of the Winnipeg Jets.

WINGING IT

Gaudreau is the star attraction on the wing, but there's lots of experience and skill set to become available.

Claude Giroux was acquired by the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers at the trade deadline after spending his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers, but appears again primed to hit the road.

Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin is off the board after he re-signed Monday with the Avalanche, but Andre Burakovsky is an enticing option, as are Edmonton's Evander Kane, Ondrej Palat of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida's Mason Marchment.

BLUE-LINE BOOST

Fewer higher-end prizes will be available on defence.

Plenty of possibilities remain, however, for GMs in need.

John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars tops the board after Letang elected to stay in Pittsburgh, followed by Colorado's Josh Manson and Florida's Ben Chiarot.

RFA SWING?

Most eyes will be on the UFAs, but there are also intriguing restricted free agents available for potential offer sheets.

A team that owns a player's RFA rights has the option to match or receive draft picks as compensation, but there have still been a few attempts in recent years.

Carolina matched Montreal's offer to Sebastian Aho in the summer of 2019. The Hurricanes then signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet last August — a deal the Canadiens declined to match. Before that small flurry, the last offer sheet tendered was all the way back in 2013.

Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk tops this year's RFA list following a career-high 42 goals, 62 assists and 104 points.

Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois — traded for each other in January 2021 — also have RFA status as of Wednesday unless something changes.

And then there's Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin, a left shot and former first-round pick waiting for a new contract as he sits behind Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Timothy Liljegren on Toronto's depth chart.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 64 Embarrassing Movie Roles Famous Actors Would Rather You Forget

    Take a look at these A-lister's less prestigious roles, from Meryl Streep in 'She-Devil' to Cole and Dylan Sprouse in 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

  • Maple Leafs bet big on Matt Murray in trade with Senators

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are banking on Matt Murray to solve their issues in net after acquiring him from the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

  • Wild trade Talbot to Senators for Gustavsson in goalie swap

    The Minnesota Wild added another shift to the NHL's offseason goalie shuffle when they traded Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators for Filip Gustavsson. The Senators had an opening after dealing Matt Murray to Toronto. The Wild intended to bring back Talbot in the same timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury they used down the stretch on the way to the best regular-season record in franchise history, but general manager Bill Guerin changed his mind five days after re-signing Fleury. “Sometimes you just kn

  • Ukrainian group to sue Canada for returning Nord Stream 1 turbine

    The Canadian government on Saturday said it was issuing a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions as Europe seeks continued energy flows until it can end its dependency on Russian gas. Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries said on Sunday the decision amounted to adjusting sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia" and called for it to be reversed.

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Shane Wright has the perfect villain origin story

    After the fallout from the NHL Draft, does Shane Wright have the perfect villain origin story and should he orientate his entire career around destroying the Canadiens?

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch