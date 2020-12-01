Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to Tie the Knot on This Date

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share that she and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on 25 December. Gauahar shared a few photos from the pre-wedding photoshoot, wherein she is seen an embroidered long skirt. Zaid Darbar is also dressed in a traditional attire.

Along with the photo, Gauahar shared a note from the duo. It begins with, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever".

Gauahar added that owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair. "Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid", the note read.

Gauahar recently featured as one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14. Zaid, son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar, is a choreographer by profession.

