Gatwick to operate 100,000 extra flights under £2.1bn expansion plan

Decades of opposition to expansion have left Gatwick with the unwanted title of being the world’s busiest single-runway airport - Gatwick Airport/PA

Gatwick Airport is seeking to operate almost 300 extra flights per day under a £2.1bn expansion plan as it throws down the gauntlet to Heathrow.

Britain’s second busiest airport wants to bring its northern runway into full-time use as part of an expansion that will increase annual passenger numbers from 46 million to 75 million by the 2030s without expanding its current boundaries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Annual flight numbers will rise from 285,000 to 386,000 – equivalent to an average of about 275 additional services per day.

Stewart Wingate, the airport’s chief executive, promised that proposals to operate a second runway at the airport will “not cost British taxpayers a penny” as they were submitted to planning officials.

He added that the expansion plans have the support of Conservative and Labour parties despite complaints from environment and noise reduction campaigners.

The airport’s northern runway is currently used for taxiing, or when the main runway to the south is under maintenance.

Decades of opposition to expansion have left Gatwick with the unwanted title of being the world’s busiest single-runway airport.

Stewart Wingate promised that proposals to operate a second runway at the airport will ‘not cost British taxpayers a penny’ - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

In contrast to Heathrow’s proposed expansion plans, Mr Wingate explained transport links – such as the nearby M23 motorway and rail link to central London – would not be affected by the redevelopment.

Heathrow is preparing to resubmit plans for its third runway after being bogged down in legal challenges since parliament formally gave it approval in 2018. Its expansion will require the M25 to be dug up and shifted.

Campaigners have complained that additional flights will result in more residents of rural Sussex and Surrey being impacted by noise pollution.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, say the expansion is at odds with the UK’s pledge to be net zero by 2050. Aviation is responsible for roughly 2.5pc of global carbon emissions.

The Government’s own advisers, the Climate Change Committee, have said there should be no airport expansions and a UK-wide plan has been put in place to control emissions.

Nevertheless, Mr Wingate said that he was confident of securing permission for Gatwick’s expansion, which ultimately will need to be rubber-stamped by ministers.

Tim Norwood, the airport’s chief planning officer, added: “Planning applications have to align with government policy. So government policy on this is making best use and so this is absolutely in line with [that].

“Labour has four tests. And we’ve discussed it with them. We said look, we can demonstrate how we meet each of your four tests. And they’ve said as long as you can demonstrate that [they would be supportive].”