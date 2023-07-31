How Gatwick became Britain’s most unreliable airport

'There is one UK airport which has faced more disruption this year than any other: Gatwick,' writes Dickinson - Roger Utting Photography

No airport is perfect. Today, the chaos could be baggage handler strikes at Heathrow. Tomorrow, it might be a day of delays at Birmingham. But there is one UK airport which has faced more disruption this year than any other: Gatwick.

It’s something of a fall from grace. Gatwick was one of the top performers following the Covid-19 aviation shutdown and was praised for its decisive action in the wake of the pandemic, even turning a profit in 2022.

But from the vantage point of July 2023, of all 110 airports monitored by Eurocontrol, Gatwick ranks 106th in year-to-date figures for the punctuality of its arrivals: only 59.7 per cent have landed on time. Their departures punctuality record is even worse: 57.3 per cent of flights took off as scheduled.

All airports struggle with punctuality. But Heathrow, by comparison, has seen 70.3 per cent of arrivals land on time, and 64.1 per cent of departures take off according to schedule. For Manchester the figures are 65.6 per cent and 60.1 per cent. So why has Gatwick become so unreliable?

UK airports with the worst on-time record

Is Europe to blame?

The answer might not lie in West Sussex, but rather across the Channel. When challenged with these punctuality figures, a Gatwick spokesperson pointed out that it has more flights to Europe than any other UK airport, and can be impacted disproportionately by disruption on the Continent.

There’s been plenty of that this year. French air traffic controllers have taken strike action on multiple occasions in 2023, affecting not just flights taking off and landing in France, but also all flights going through French airspace. It is likely that we will see more industrial action in Europe before the year is out.

Gatwick is the world's busiest single-runway airport - TWPhotography

The war in Ukraine has also put a squeeze on the available route options across the Continent, with Ukraine, Belarus and Russian airspace all closed to the majority of European airlines. Although some, like Turkish Airlines, do still fly over Russia.

This week, when one in 10 flights were cancelled at Gatwick, it was actually because of poor weather. “Heavy air traffic control restrictions were put in place for much of the day (24 July) due to poor weather across large parts of Europe. This issue was compounded by an unforeseen issue in London Gatwick’s control tower, which reduced the number of available air traffic controllers,” said a Gatwick spokesperson.

Story continues

A propensity for storms

There are other factors at play to explain Gatwick’s difficult 2023 so far. Gatwick is more likely to experience extreme weather disruption than any other airport in the UK, as the south-east of England experiences a higher number of thunderstorms than any other part of the country. According to Met Office data, the south-east experiences between 15 and 19 days of thunder per year. The far north of Scotland, by comparison, averages just five days of thunder per year.

Gatwick is more likely to experience extreme weather disruption than any other airport in the UK - Alamy Stock Photo

On June 12 this year, more than 15,000 passengers saw their flights cancelled after a storm suspended services at Gatwick. In such instances where the disruption is out of the control of the airline, passengers will not receive a refund.

The world’s busiest single runway airport

Looking at the wider picture, it is unsurprising that Gatwick faces operational challenges given that it is the world’s busiest single runway airport. Over the summer months Gatwick squeezes 450 flights per day between 6am and 11.30pm, equating to a flight taking off from its lone runway every 2 minutes and 20 seconds. With a second runway, the airport would have more room to manoeuvre and punctuality would likely improve. It would also up the total capacity from 46.5 million per year to 75 million passengers.

A view of Flightradar showing an aircraft flying past London - LightRocket

But will it actually happen? The airport has recently submitted plans to turn its emergency “reserve runway” into a second runway, although if history is anything to go by, fierce opposition from environmental groups is likely to scupper any progress.

Drones and strikes

There have also been some unforeseeable obstacles, for which it is hard to point the finger at anyone in particular.

Covid hit Gatwick as hard as any other UK airport, but a series of drone sightings have also grounded flights over the past five years. The most notable occasion was between December 19–21, 2018, when 1,000 flights and 140,000 passengers were affected following a series of drone sightings around the airport. No culprit or evidence of the drones has ever been traced, and the incident could have hit any UK airport. Although if the problem continues to reoccur (the latest incident was on May 14, 2023, when the runway shut for 50 minutes), some will surely begin to ask – why Gatwick, again?

It is likely that we will see more industrial action in Europe before the year is out - Getty Images Europe

Gatwick, like Heathrow, has also been threatened with summer strike action, although these have been partially suspended after a new pay deal was accepted by some ground staff workers. There is still set to be action from August 4–8, and easyJet has preemptively cancelled 1,700 flights from Gatwick to mitigate against the disruption. The industrial action will also affect passengers flying with British Airways, Ryanair, Tui, Westjet and Wizz Air.

The airport is well aware of the challenges at hand, and has said to its passengers whose flights were affected by the poor weather and staff shortages this week: “Unfortunately, these factors combined and caused significant delays and some cancellations. We would like to apologise to any passengers who were inconvenienced by this disruption.”

Time will tell whether the thousands of passengers that have experienced delays or cancellations at Gatwick this year – whether due to the extreme weather, staff shortages, air traffic control issues in Europe, industrial action, or drone sightings – are in a forgiving mood, or if their lack of faith is terminal.

What is your experience of Gatwick? Share your experiences – good or bad – in the comments section below