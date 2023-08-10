Gatwick Airport strikes: When are they and which airlines will be affected?

Nearly 1,000 workers will take part in the walkout (Gareth Fuller / PA)

Fresh strikes have been announced for later this month by workers at Gatwick Airport in a row over pay.

Around 230 workers from Unite (working for ground-handling company Red Handling) will walk out, as well as members of the union employed by Wilson James, which operates Gatwick’s passenger assistance contract.

Unite said both companies involved had failed to make offers that meet workers’ expectations.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “The strike action is set to cause severe disruption throughout Gatwick Airport, but this dispute is totally of the employers’ own making, they have been given every opportunity to make our members a fair pay offer but have failed to do so.

“The companies need to stop prevaricating and make an offer which meets our members’ expectations.”

While a Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent ballot results and encourage staff at Wilson James, Red Handling and their union to reach a resolution.

“We will support Wilson James, who hold the contract for providing assistance to passengers, in their contingency planning.

“We will also support the airlines affected — who hold the contracts with Red Handling — with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.”

Strikes were also due to take place this week but had been called off after a pay offer was accepted.

Workers employed by Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) — on the British Airways contract — Ground Handling, ASC, and Menzies cancelled industrial action following pay deals.

GGS workers voted to accept an improved pay offer of 10.3 per cent, according to Unite union.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS.

“From the outset our members have been rock-solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase, which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming strike action.

When are the Gatwick Airport strikes taking place?

Airport workers from Unite will walk out for four days from Friday, August 18, and a further four days from Friday, August 25, which includes the August bank holiday weekend.

Members of the union employed by Wilson James, which operates Gatwick’s passenger assistance contract, will walk out for three days from August 18, and a further three days from August 22.

During the first four-day strike action at Red Handling, which is responsible for ground handling for Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal and Saudi, it is thought that 216 flights could be disrupted or delayed, affecting around 45,000 passengers.

There are 4,410 flights scheduled for the days of the Gatwick strikes, including more than 880,000 seats, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

What airlines will be affected?

The affected airlines include Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal and Saudi.