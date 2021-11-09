Gatwick Airport leads calls to reinstate “use it or lose it” landing slot rules

(Getty Images)

GATWICK Airport today called on the government to reinstate rules that force airlines to either “use or lose” lucrative take-off and landing slots before next year’s summer peak.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of the UK’s second-busiest airport after Heathrow, said it was the “right time” to insist airlines hand back runway rights they do not intend to use as international travel recovers.

He has joined forces with bosses at Belfast and Edinburgh airports, alongside low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air, which is looking to expand its presence in the London market.

In a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, they said reviving slot rules would give the industry confidence to step up flight schedules and hiring, “allowing competition to flourish.”

British Airways is in talks to restart short-haul flights (PA Archive)

They warned: “The continued use of the waiver would result in most airlines continuing to under-deliver on capacity, whilst deliberately hoarding slots to protect their market position.”

European regulations dictating that carriers lose a slot if it is not used at least 80% of the time were suspended for six months when the pandemic struck in March 2020.

The waiver was introduced to stop airlines running empty “ghost flights” in order to keep the slots, which can be traded for tens of millions of pounds.

It has been extended three times and consultations will begin in days on whether to prolong the exemption for another six months from April.

Gatwick’s South Terminal has been mothballed

Gatwick was hard hit by the pandemic with passenger numbers down by as much as 92%. It slashed its workforce by more than 40% to around 1800 staff and shuttered its South terminal.

Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Norwegian have hung onto slots despite ending or suspending some operations, a practice referred to as “slot blocking.”

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at Gatwick, said: “We know passengers want choice and reasonable fares. There is a genuine risk that if the rules are not put back in place then overall choice is significantly reduced.”

Story continues

Marion Geoffroy, MD of Wizz Air UK, added: “It is simply wrong that some UK airlines should be allowed to hold onto these slots if they have no intention of operating them.”

The Department for Transport said it would set out its plans early next year.

Read More

British Airways owner enjoys boost from long-haul bookings

Cop26 travellers acknowledge irony of delays caused by extreme weather

John Lewis owner charters ships to tackle supply chain issues