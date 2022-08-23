Gatwick flights cancelled at short notice due to staff sickness

Gatwick arrivals

Some 26 EasyJet flights in and out of Gatwick have been cancelled at short notice, with the airport blaming staff sickness.

A spokesperson said the London airport was facing staff shortages in its air traffic control tower.

It came as Gatwick reported its half year results, which said it was "now very much operating business as usual".

Thousands of people have been hit by flight cancellations and airport delays this summer.

The industry has struggled with staff shortages as demand for air travel has rebounded after the pandemic.

Earlier in the summer, Gatwick recruited 400 extra security staff to try to ease queues over the holidays.

It also introduced a daily flight cap which it said would help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service".

On Tuesday, the airport - which is London's second busiest - said it does not expect to extend the cap beyond the end of August.

It contrasts with Heathrow, which said last week that it will extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages.