From Gattis to portal help to another potential 2023 freshman, UM has issues to resolve

UM addressed its need at cornerback this week by adding Iowa senior transfer Terry Roberts.

But the Canes still have several issues to work through in the months ahead.

Five of them:

▪ Resolving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ status and who will be calling plays.

Two officials in the athletic department at UM said there’s such mystery about Gattis’ situation that even they don’t know if he will remain on staff.

According to Canesport, Gattis is actively searching for another job. Two people conveyed that it’s their understanding that Gattis has been encouraged to do so but hasn’t been fired.

A bunch of players visited UM last weekend, and a coach of one of those players said he saw all the assistants except Gattis.

If UM fires Gattis, there would be a big buyout that the Canes seemingly would like to avoid.

If he’s demoted - a possibility raised by Canesport - UM could use the position vacated by quarterback Frank Ponce’s move to Appalachian State to hire a play-caller.

Who Cristobal would turn to in such a scenario is unclear. Scott Frost, the former Nebraska coach, would be appealing, but he recently bought a home in the Phoenix area and there’s no indication he’s looking to take an assistant’s job.

If Cristobal cannot find an available outside play-caller he likes - and if Gattis doesn’t find another job to his liking - he could be back in the same role. But this needs to be figured out before spring practice begins in March.

▪ Adding another safety, with the attention this week turning to Mississippi portal player Tysheem Johnson, who could back up James Williams and Kamren Kinchens and also play a pseudo linebacker/safety STAR role in nickel packages.

He’s expected to visit Miami on Tuesday; Wednesday is the deadline a player can enroll and be eligible for spring practice. Oregon is also in play for him.

Johnson had 78 tackles in 13 games last season. But he allowed a high passer rating in his coverage area last season: 126.6, with 24 completions in 29 targets for 257 yards and two TDs allowed.

Brian Balom and Markeith Williams are currently the backup safeties.

▪ Determine if any more prep players will be added to this 2023 class.

Per Canesport and 247, Chicago-based defensive tackle Jamel Howard Jr. will visit UM this weekend. He also is considering Michigan, Wisconsin, LSU and Illinois.

247 Sports rated him the 71st best interior defensive linemen in the country.

UM added one defensive tackle in this class with Joshua Horton, and some believe defensive end Rueben Bain could end up at defensive tackle.

The Canes added two defensive tackles in the portal: Georgia State’s Thomas Gore and Purdue’s Branson Deen.

UM also continues to pursue five-star Class of 2023 multi position prospect Nyckoles Harbor, but the Canes are an underdog.

▪ Find a receiver: A UM official reiterated this is a priority.

But if the Canes cannot land ex-Southern California Gary Bryant Jr - who is taking his time making a decision after visiting UM and other schools - this could extend into the summer, with the hope that more quality receivers will enter the portal when a second window opens from May 1 to 15.

The expectation remains that UM will add at least one veteran receiver. Regardless, talented freshmen Robbie Washington (13 touchdowns last season) and Nathaniel Joseph will get a chance to earn immediate playing time.

▪ Find a fourth quarterback as depth behind Tyler Van Dyke, Jacurri Brown and Emory Williams.

It won’t be previous UM quarterback commitment Jaden Rashada, who is now looking at Pac-12 schools after getting his release from Florida.

“That ship sailed,” tweeted UM NIL benefactor John Ruiz when asked if UM could pursue Rashada.

If UM doesn’t find a scholarship-worthy quarterback, it could take one as a preferred walk-on to essentially replace Missouri-bound Jake Garcia.