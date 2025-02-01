Gatland highlights Italy importance after Paris woe

Men's Six Nations: Italy v Wales

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app; watch on ITV1 and S4C.

Head coach Warren Gatland says Wales can not hide from the importance of a Six Nations trip to face Italy in Rome after they were demolished 43-0 by France.

Wales suffered a record Six Nations loss against France, and it was the first time since the tournament expanded 25 years ago that Wales failed to score a point.

In a demoralising start for Wales, they also finished only one point short of equalling their all-time worst Six Nations defeat of 54-10 against Ireland 23 years ago.

It was also a 13th successive Test loss under Gatland which is an ongoing Welsh record.

Former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the match at the Stadio Olimpico is Wales' biggest for "15-20 years" with Gatland's side desperately needing a victory.

"It is an important game for Wales, it is not about where it ranks for me," said Gatland.

"Next week becomes pretty important for us. We can't hide away from that. We need to get the monkey off our back."

Injury worries

Wales will travel to Nice on Saturday to spend the week preparing for the Italian test.

Gatland's squad were also beset by injuries, losing number eight Aaron Wainwright and centre Owen Watkin in the first half.

A bloodied Wainwright took a blow to his head, while Watkin suffered a suspected serious knee injury that will require further assessment.

"They are not looking great," said Gatland.

"Owen is in a brace with his knee, and it looks like it could be an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and Aaron needs another HIA (head injury assessment) and has quite a nasty gash in his face down through his lip."

France masterclass

France were widely expected to dominate the tournament opener, and so it proved as they secured a bonus point before half time after wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each scored two tries.

Dupont, back on the Six Nations stage after missing last season's tournament due to Olympics sevens commitments, played havoc with Wales' defence, showcasing his creative brilliance.

Forwards Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt added second-half touchdowns, while full-back Tomas Ramos kicked four conversions.

But there was a late blow for the French when fly-half Romain Ntamack had a yellow card upgraded to red following a high challenge, and he is now set to miss Les Bleus' appointment with England.

Searching for positives

Wales go to Rome to face Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday, 8 February seeking a first win in 14 games [Getty Images]

Gatland says he was encouraged by aspects of the performance.

"I can't question the effort of the players," said Gatland.

"They are disappointed. They realise what a quality side they were up against.

"I don't think it was a complete bad night at the office. There were times when we had them under pressure and didn't capitalise.

"We started well, but when we look back we have put ourselves under pressure at times by over-playing.

"That is the game-management the players will learn from tonight."