Gatland should "gamble" with Autumn selections, insists Welsh legend Williams

Legendary winger Shane Williams has called on Warren Gatland to roll the dice and gamble with selections this autumn as he looks to finalise his Wales squad for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Wales enjoyed a positive summer tour, defeating Argentina twice away from home and securing a narrow victory on the road against South Africa.

Williams, capped 87 times by Wales, was impressed with the performances of Gatland’s men and insists they are in a good place as they look to tackle Australia, Tonga and South Africa during the Autumn Internationals.

The former Ospreys winger has called on Gatland to dispense with reputations and previous international prowess ahead and select on form.

That could be bad news for the likes of Dan Biggar, who has struggled for consistency this season since moving to Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership.

And Williams insists now is the time to be brave, bed in new faces and give his form men the best possibility opportunity to nail down a World Cup spot ahead of next year’s tournament in Japan.

“What I hope is that Warren Gatland doesn’t pick a team that we’ve seen before, that he gambles a little bit and gives players an opportunity because of the form with their club and what they did on the summer tour,” said Williams.

“I’m looking for something different, a few gambles for these Autumn Internationals as it’s all in preparation for something bigger around the corner at the World Cup.

“Wales are in a good place now, I think the regions are getting stronger, we’re getting players back in Wales to play for clubs we want them to.

“We had a very positive summer series, the Six Nations didn’t go that badly for us, we’ve grown since then and we’ve got the Autumn series just around the corner.

“Hopefully we won’t have too many injuries as we have lost players like Sam Warburton to retirement and James Davies recently, but we’re still very blessed with world class players.

“I think Japan is going to be an amazing World Cup, it’s going to be different to anything we’ve ever experienced and hopefully Wales can enjoy that experience and play better for it.”

Williams is convinced Wales have an avalanche of world class players at their disposal currently and insists Gatland’s men have the quality and strength in depth to challenge the best sides in the world.

They may be without their former inspirational leader Warburton for the Autumn Tests following his shock retirement in the summer – but Williams believes the cupboard is well stocked for Gatland.

“I think we’re looking healthy, we had a good summer tour with a lot of youngsters or inexperienced players really making selection difficult for Warren Gatland,” he added.

“I’m expecting pretty much the same in the autumn, we’re still building for a World Cup and Six Nations and I don’t think Warren will know exactly what his combinations are yet.

“Players have played well for the national team and for their regions over the last 12 months and Warren Gatland always wants to play with attack in mind.

“He’s got the likes of George North and Liam Williams on the wings and now Hadleigh Parkes in the centre, they have the attacking prowess.

“They have some real attacking threat, not just behind but in the pack as well, with Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, players who can play a bit of rugby.

“I’m hoping Wales will continue in the vein of being an attacking side, defensively they are always aggressive, and I want them to be confident.

“A confident Welsh team is a dangerous Welsh team, so I hope they go into these Autumn Internationals very confident that they can win these matches.”

Williams was speaking as he prepares to take on his toughest challenge yet for children’s charity Wooden Spoon – scaling Mount Everest to break two Guinness World Records.

He will lead one of four teams, alongside fellow rugby stars Ollie Phillips, Andy Gomarsall and Tamara Taylor, up the mountain to play the highest game of full contact rugby and the highest game of touch rugby.

It is hoped the challenge will raise £200,000 for Wooden Spoon to help fund projects that support disadvantaged children and young people with disabilities across the UK and Ireland.

“It is quite a daunting challenge but the more I heard about it the more intrigued I was,” he said. “It doesn’t get much more challenging than getting up to the base camp of Everest.

“We’re also at the same time going to raise lots of money for Wooden Spoon and hopefully going to break two Guinness World Records, so what’s not to like about it?

“Everest has always been on my bucket list and if you look at the people who have attempted it, tried it and done it, I’m one of these people who enjoys testing himself.

“When I was asked whether it was something I would consider doing it didn’t take much for me to say, because it doesn’t get much more challenging than that really.”

Support us in the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge to help change the lives of children and young people with disabilities and facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland – visit woodenspoon.org.uk/Everest#everestrugby