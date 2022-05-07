Gatineau speechwriter who drowned in Mexico remembered for her 'vibrancy'

·4 min read
Elaine O&#39;Farrell with her husband of 30 years, Doug Hoover. O&#39;Farrell died while snorkeling in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 19, 2022. (Submitted by Doug Hoover - image credit)
Elaine O'Farrell with her husband of 30 years, Doug Hoover. O'Farrell died while snorkeling in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 19, 2022. (Submitted by Doug Hoover - image credit)

The funeral for speechwriter and former journalist Elaine O'Farrell, who drowned in Mexico while on holiday with her family this February, is set to take place in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday.

O'Farrell was 61 years old when she died while snorkeling in the Caribbean Sea on Feb. 19, 2022. A press release issued by her family said no trauma or other physiological causes played a part in her death.

"She just got into trouble under water and slipped away while watching a large group of stingrays in about 15 feet of water," the release said.

Doug Hoover, her husband of 30 years, said she loved to swim. The family lives on the Ottawa River — where O'Farrell would take off kayaking and end up at friends' houses down the water.

Hoover said her solo-adventurer style held while they were in Mexico.

"She'd just say, I'm going for a swim … and then in a couple of hours she would come back and she'd tell me her stories of who she met, what she did," Hoover said.

The two were looking to buy a house near Puerto Morales in Mexico before she died.

For O'Farrell's colleague Erin Seller, the hardest part of O'Farrell's death was that she was talking more about retirement and about to start a new phase of life.

"She was so excited for her daughters and future grandkids and they were getting a new puppy and had taken this great extended trip to Mexico," Seller said. "I'm just disappointed for her family. They were robbed of that."

O'Farrell made friends everywhere

"I had her for 30 years. I don't know how I managed to get her in the first place. I feel blessed and lucky and 300 years wouldn't have been enough," Hoover said.

The two met in 1990 in Edmonton, when Hoover was a law student and O'Farrell was working at a local newspaper.

Hoover was out at a bar with a friend who wanted to leave.

"And I said, No, we can't leave. And I pointed at her and I said, 'because I'm going to marry that girl.'"

Their first date was to a Fringe Festival event O'Farrell was reviewing and three weeks later they were engaged. The couple moved to Alymer, Que., shortly afterward, where their two daughters, Samantha and Zoe Hoover were born.

Submitted by Doug Hoover
Submitted by Doug Hoover

Hoover remembers his wife as "feisty ... but extremely passionate."

"The most remarkable thing I always saw in her was her ability to make fast friends wherever she went."

Journalist turned speechwriter

O'Farrell worked for a variety of newspapers including the Edmonton Sun, Maclean's Magazine, The Canadian Press, and the Ottawa Citizen, before switching into communications.

Eventually she became a speechwriter, most recently for Health Canada, where she wrote internal government speeches for Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, among others.

"The pandemic has served to underscore how important good communication is to protecting the health of Canadians and to supporting our workforce," Tam said in a statement.

"In this way, Elaine was key to our efforts … her personality and vibrancy were a positive addition."

Submitted by Doug Hoover
Submitted by Doug Hoover

Mackenzie Scott, got to know her aunt much better in the summer of 2021, when Scott was in the process of making the move from working as a journalist to a graduate school program in communications. The former CBC reporter describes her as "a five-foot firecracker."

"I was pretty nervous about that transition, about whether I was making the right decision. And she really encouraged me and, I guess in a way, was a little bit of a mentor."

Colleagues remember her wild stories, sharp editing

O'Farrell left her coffee cup everywhere in the office, but was never without a bottle of hot sauce, said her colleague Seller.

Seller worked with O'Farrell for nine years and says she still hears her voice in her head every day, having learned so much about good writing from her.

"Elaine was always the first to know … She just had contacts everywhere. And for me, I miss that. Elaine was my go to when I had what I thought was a dumb question."

Another colleague, Susan Randell, remembers O'Farrell's wild stories — everything from her daughter's boyfriend coming over for dinner to "attending" Wayne Gretzky's wedding, from across the street, as a reporter.

"She was also incredibly hip. She was always talking about going shopping with Zoe and Sam. She loved a good mini skirt," Seller said.

Randell said the office group joked about wearing mini skirts to O'Farrell's celebration of life as a tribute to the woman who wouldn't have wanted a sombre ceremony.

Hoover says some local musical acts that O'Farrell loved watching will be a part of the event Saturday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • First Nations college students win award for launching IndigeSTEM peer tutoring

    When Rotshennón:ni Two-Axe and Kayla Spencer-Young found out there were few Indigenous students enrolled in science programs at Dawson College in Montreal, the two were motivated to spark change. Now, they're being recognized for launching the IndigeSTEM peer tutoring project as a way to encourage and support other Indigenous students to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. "There's so many opportunities in STEM fields, it would be really great to see more Onkw

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans Tuesday for this summer's MLB All-Star Game, the franchise's first time as host in 42 years. Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year's game was played in Denver. The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine will be the backdrops for events start