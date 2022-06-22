Gathr Unveils a New 1st Party Data Service for Precision Consumer Targeting

Opt-in Membership Data Allows Brands to Communicate With Best Prospects

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gathr, a data-driven digital marketing specialty agency, is unveiling a precision consumer targeting service for brands. The Gathr 1st Party Database is now available to develop targeted data-driven communication campaigns for consumer brands.

This consumer database contains proprietary consumer attributes. Along with detailed demographics, Gathr metrics include behavioral data, purchase tendencies, and history. This treasure trove of detailed consumer metrics will allow consumer brands to define their perfect audience for outreach, targeted communications, ads, new product reviews, and more based on defined attributes consistent with the product offering. If its database does not include an attribute that brands are looking for, Gathr will go out and recruit a specific audience list for them at no additional cost.

Bernardo Villela, co-founder and CEO at Gathr, recently explained the new offering for consumer brands and how it will improve their overall advertising ROI. "After speaking to hundreds of brands and hearing their most pressing needs, we decided to focus Gathr's strategy on leveraging our most precious asset — our unique 1st Party database. We understand that Consumer Packaged Goods brands are struggling to find and reach the perfect consumer, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver the precision consumer data that will improve outreach and advertising investments."

Gathr is fully compliant with the rules, laws, and principles of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the most stringent in the world. Gathr never shares any personal identifying information from its opt-in members without their consent. Security and Privacy are a priority at Gathr.

Members represented in the proprietary Gathr 1st Party Database willingly share their information in exchange for Gathr-sponsored promotions, product samples, and gift cards.

The new direct data service for brands that wish to create in-house marketing will continue to be supported by Gathr when necessary or requested. Gathr will sponsor rewards for consumers, when necessary, to increase the number of members that opt in to meet the needs of 1st Party Database marketing.

Gathr is uniquely positioned in attracting responsive consumers through its unique model of providing curated free samples to consumers in exchange for reviews, user-generated content, feedback, and demographic insights. Gathr has built an invaluable mass consumer database of behavior traits with a free opt-in membership who are active consumers that interact on digital and social media platforms.

The new 1st Party Data Services for precision consumer targeting by brands is designed as a tool that can be used independently or in conjunction with the experts at Gathr. Brands can define their target and have data delivered that meets their audience precisely. The tool allows brands to ask specific questions to narrow their audiences down even further, targeting high-value customers who have been hard to reach and identify.

