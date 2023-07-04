Gatherings at French town halls to denounce violence following police shooting

Crowds gathered at town halls across France on Monday in support of a mayor whose home was attacked during violence that has broken out across the country after the fatal police shooting last week of a young motorist.

Elected officials, city employees, and citizens gathered in small groups throughout France Monday in support of Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L'Haÿ-les-Roses and his family, whose home was violently attacked Saturday night by a mob.

He was absent at the time of the attack, but his wife was injured while fleeing with their two young children.

Some 100 people gathered in Nanterre, where the police shooting took place; 200 people gathered in Toulouse, 300 in Brest, Mons-en-Baroeul, and other places.

"Since last Tuesday, the nights have been difficult for the residents... the successive acts of violence are unacceptable," said Patrick Jarry, Mayor of Nanterre. “Now is the time for calm.”

Hours after the attack on Jeanbrun's home, the Association of Mayors of France (AMF) called for the "return to republican order".

According to authorities, the average age of those arrested is 17, with some not older than 12.



