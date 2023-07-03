The gathering of ultra-wealthy couture clients in Paris this week feels tone deaf

Police officers stand outside the Dior building during riots two days before the start of Paris Couture week

At the start of last weekend, the idea of coming to Paris to report on the most expensive clothes on the planet seemed out of the question. How could anyone go to Paris to write about the state of chiffon and lace when France was burning?

Given how the events following the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk were playing out in reports as a clash of cultures, religions, haves and have-nots, how could designers press ahead with such overt demonstrations of extreme wealth? And if they did, would any of their billionaire clients even turn up? On the WhatsApp group that I share with colleagues from other publications, there was agreement: the optics would be bad.

At 4pm, French time on Saturday, Celine, which doesn’t do couture shows, but had a men’s ready-to-wear show scheduled for Sunday, announced it was cancelling, “due to the events of recent days and to avoid any potential risk… to our guests and our team”.

The other fashion houses would surely follow suit. But as the day wore on, they didn’t.

“What did you expect?” said a French friend in Paris on Sunday. “It’s absolutely fine here. I’m looking out of my window and the only gathering I can see is outside the boulangerie.”

The show goes on: some brands cancelled due to the riots, while others, like Rahul Mishra, continued with business as usual - Getty

They live in the 7th arrondissement, an area of old money, spacious parquet floored apartments and intellectual traditions. The reports across the media abroad suggested that France was on the brink of civil breakdown, but the only violence they had seen was on the news. As a fashion writer, argued my friend, surely I had a duty to report on all the work and creativity that goes into these collections.

So a change of plan, and if the 9.31 to Paris from St Pancras on Monday morning was anything to go by, many people had decided the city might not quite have descended into anarchy.

The train was packed, including with several school trips (on a sartorial note, one of the teachers was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with that Oscar Wilde quote about progress being made through disobedience and rebellion).

Gare du Nord was a menacing stew of pickpockets and chaos. No change there. The centre of Paris is exactly as it always is, which probably shows how ghettoised this city – and others in France – are. “Les émeutes” (riots) were all happening in the banlieues (suburbs), confirmed the manager of the hotel I always stay at, “and only at night”.

So that’s alright, then. “We know it seems a lot worse on the foreign news,” she added, with a resigned twitch of her eyebrows.

The scenes outside the shows were also familiar: the same Marie Antoinettish displays of wealth from the international clients, some of whose glittering cocktail and full-length dresses (at 2pm) and ever-more elaborate plastic surgery increasingly look straight out of a John Waters’ film.

These heavily scented, diamond-encrusted, removed-from-every-reality clients can seem weird even in normal times, but this week, they seem almost surreally tone deaf.

'PRs told me that some guests had cancelled, and many required reassurance that they wouldn’t find themselves in a war zone,' says Armstrong - Reuters

“It is quite odd to see how the big French brands haven’t acknowledged what’s going at all in their own country,” noted one couture client. “Particularly when you look at the way they all rushed to issue statements supporting Black Lives Matter after the US riots following George Floyd’s killing by a policeman.”

Anonymously, PRs told me that some guests had cancelled, and many, usually “the Americans”, had required extra reassurance that they wouldn’t find themselves in the middle of a war zone when they checked into The Ritz.

On the other hand, what are the brands to do? Dior, for example, employs hundreds of skilled artisans across all its ateliers and thousands more who work in its stores and behind the scenes.

In the collection she showed on Monday, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of womenswear at Dior, featured techniques that hadn’t been used in Dior’s haute couture shows before, including open fretwork that looked as though highly trained spiders had woven the most delicate and orderly of webs along the seams of otherwise unembellished dresses.

Interestingly, Grazia Chiuri presented one of her airiest, most accomplished collections ever: gently fitted dresses in ivory or ecru crêpe de chine, some with fluttery, cape backs, others with trios of pleats.

It takes a dizzying commitment to perfection to achieve this apparent “simplicity”. Proportions were layered: a cropped jacket over a long empire blouse over a slim maxi skirt, everything with flat shoes. Dior’s totemic Bar jacket, which first rose from the ashes of the Second World War in 1947, was reworked, lighter than ever, in cream silk or iridescent wool. At Dior, it’s not the clothes that are ostentatious.

That doesn’t necessarily make the job of a Paris couture house to be loved in its native land any easier. Once upon a time, the average French citizen was proud of the country’s reputation for luxury fashion.

“But now – not so much,” a Paris-based brand consultant told me last month. “There’s a lot of resentment. As for Bernard Arnault [CEO of LVMH, which among other labels, owns Dior], you’d think he’d be admired for all the jobs he has created, but that’s really not the case in France”.

Schiaparelli, earlier in the day, was up to its old tricks, titillating social media with eye-catching gimmicks. Meanwhile, Tamara Ralph, having survived the collapse of her London-based label Ralph & Russo, took the opportunity of Paris Couture Week to launch her own new venture.

So, yes, business as usual. To the naked eye at least. One of the clearest indications of division here came when a French PR explained that “we don’t want to belittle what happened last week. But we can’t stop what we do every time something bad happens, otherwise we’re letting them win”.

