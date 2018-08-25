Gateway IndyCar: Rossi leads final practice, Fittipaldi stars
Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park oval in 24.582sec, an average of 183.050mph, on his 110th of 115 laps in the 90min session.
That was a mere 0.0051sec faster than Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while Fittipaldi was 0.1sec behind in only his third race back since breaking his legs in a WEC race at Spa. However
Ed Jones made it two Ganassi cars in the top four, with Zach Veach and Ryan Hunter-Reay making three Andretti cars in the top six.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan was seventh and fastest of the Chevrolet entries, while Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car was eighth, having completed the most laps of anyone – 138. The second Coyne car of Sebastien Bourdais was ninth and the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolets was Will Power in 10th.
Power’s teammate Josef Newgarden, defending race winner here at Gateway, had the only incident of the night, scraping the wall with both right-side wheels exiting Turn 4. He briefly returned to the track, before calling it quits.
1
27
115
24.5821
183.060
2
9
120
24.5872
0.0051
0.0051
183.022
3
19
119
24.6854
0.1033
0.0982
182.294
4
10
104
24.6889
0.1068
0.0035
182.268
5
26
142
24.6913
0.1092
0.0024
182.250
6
28
105
24.6988
0.1167
0.0075
182.195
7
14
69
24.7562
0.1741
0.0574
181.773
8
15
149
24.8649
0.2828
0.1087
180.978
9
18
124
24.8723
0.2902
0.0074
180.924
10
12
115
24.8835
0.3014
0.0112
180.843
11
98
98
24.8910
0.3089
0.0075
180.788
12
1
61
24.9192
0.3371
0.0282
180.584
13
30
122
24.9339
0.3518
0.0147
180.477
14
22
87
24.9363
0.3542
0.0024
180.460
15
5
87
25.0879
0.5058
0.1516
179.369
16
88
114
25.1060
0.5239
0.0181
179.240
17
21
88
25.1134
0.5313
0.0074
179.187
18
20
81
25.1325
0.5504
0.0191
179.051
19
59
91
25.2007
0.6186
0.0682
178.566
20
4
89
25.2967
0.7146
0.0960
177.889
21
23
100
25.3342
0.7521
0.0375
177.626