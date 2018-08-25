Gateway IndyCar: Rossi leads final practice, Fittipaldi stars

Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park oval in 24.582sec, an average of 183.050mph, on his 110th of 115 laps in the 90min session.

That was a mere 0.0051sec faster than Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while Fittipaldi was 0.1sec behind in only his third race back since breaking his legs in a WEC race at Spa. However

Ed Jones made it two Ganassi cars in the top four, with Zach Veach and Ryan Hunter-Reay making three Andretti cars in the top six.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan was seventh and fastest of the Chevrolet entries, while Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car was eighth, having completed the most laps of anyone – 138. The second Coyne car of Sebastien Bourdais was ninth and the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolets was Will Power in 10th.

Power’s teammate Josef Newgarden, defending race winner here at Gateway, had the only incident of the night, scraping the wall with both right-side wheels exiting Turn 4. He briefly returned to the track, before calling it quits.