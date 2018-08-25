Gateway IndyCar: Rossi leads final practice, Fittipaldi stars

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park oval in 24.582sec, an average of 183.050mph, on his 110th of 115 laps in the 90min session.

That was a mere 0.0051sec faster than Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while Fittipaldi was 0.1sec behind in only his third race back since breaking his legs in a WEC race at Spa. However

Ed Jones made it two Ganassi cars in the top four, with Zach Veach and Ryan Hunter-Reay making three Andretti cars in the top six.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan was seventh and fastest of the Chevrolet entries, while Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car was eighth, having completed the most laps of anyone – 138. The second Coyne car of Sebastien Bourdais was ninth and the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolets was Will Power in 10th.

Power’s teammate Josef Newgarden, defending race winner here at Gateway, had the only incident of the night, scraping the wall with both right-side wheels exiting Turn 4. He briefly returned to the track, before calling it quits.

1

27

Alexander Rossi

115

24.5821

 

 

183.060

2

9

Scott Dixon

120

24.5872

0.0051

0.0051

183.022

3

19

Pietro Fittipaldi

119

24.6854

0.1033

0.0982

182.294

4

10

Ed Jones

104

24.6889

0.1068

0.0035

182.268

5

26

Zach Veach

142

24.6913

0.1092

0.0024

182.250

6

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

105

24.6988

0.1167

0.0075

182.195

7

14

Tony Kanaan

69

24.7562

0.1741

0.0574

181.773

8

15

Graham Rahal

149

24.8649

0.2828

0.1087

180.978

9

18

Sébastien Bourdais

124

24.8723

0.2902

0.0074

180.924

10

12

Will Power

115

24.8835

0.3014

0.0112

180.843

11

98

Marco Andretti

98

24.8910

0.3089

0.0075

180.788

12

1

Josef Newgarden

61

24.9192

0.3371

0.0282

180.584

13

30

Takuma Sato

122

24.9339

0.3518

0.0147

180.477

14

22

Simon Pagenaud

87

24.9363

0.3542

0.0024

180.460

15

5

James Hinchcliffe

87

25.0879

0.5058

0.1516

179.369

16

88

 Gabby Chaves

114

25.1060

0.5239

0.0181

179.240

17

21

Spencer Pigot

88

25.1134

0.5313

0.0074

179.187

18

20

Ed Carpenter

81

25.1325

0.5504

0.0191

179.051

19

59

Max Chilton

91

25.2007

0.6186

0.0682

178.566

20

4

Matheus Leist

89

25.2967

0.7146

0.0960

177.889

21

23

Charlie Kimball

100

25.3342

0.7521

0.0375

177.626

