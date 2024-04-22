Gateshead vow to ‘challenge’ EFL after refusal to allow them playoff participation

Gateshead have not been given permission by the English Football League to play in the play-offs (Getty Images)

Gateshead said they are “extremely disappointed” by the English Football League’s decision to not give the club permission to participate in this season’s play-offs.

The club were barred from taking part because they had not met the entry criteria of “10-year security of tenure” at the International Stadium, a pre-requisite for entry into the Football League.

Gateshead had finished sixth in the table and were preparing to face Solihull Moors, and the club will not be replaced in the play-offs.

The statement from the club’s board of directors said: “Gateshead Football Club are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in the position as outlined in the statements released by the EFL and the National League.

“Rest assured, we will continue to challenge both on their decisions, and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

“Therefore, our players and staff remain 100 percent focused on the task in hand, and we wish to go on record to express our gratitude to the National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL.

“Due to the legality of this matter, no further comments will be made by Gateshead FC until appropriate.”

The EFL added in a statement: “All other clubs permitted to play in the National League play-offs adhered to the requirements as set out in EFL regulations.”

The National League said in a statement it was “disappointed” that Gateshead would not be allowed to play in the play-offs and that it had written to Gateshead Council in support of the application when the club requested the 10-year tenure.

“As the EFL strongly believes in the principles of promotion and relegation it is therefore highly disappointing that appropriate solutions have not been put in place over the previous two-year period, as avoidable circumstances are preventing Gateshead from progressing up the pyramid even if the club achieves success through sporting merit,” an EFL statement added.

“The League hopes that Gateshead and the relevant stakeholders can address this matter so that the club can meet the obligations of EFL membership and be eligible for promotion in future seasons.”