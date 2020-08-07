GATE 2021 registration date announced, apply from 14 September on gate.iitb.ac.in

The registration date for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on its website. As per the information brochure, the GATE 2021 registration will commence from 14 September.

Candidates can fill the application form on the website - gate.iitb.ac.in by 30 September.

Those you miss out filling the application form between 14 and 30 September can register themselves till 7 October by paying extra fee.

The facility to make corrections in category, paper and examination city in their filled application form will be open till 13 November. An additional fee will be applicable for editing the application forms.

The GATE 2021 admit card, or hall ticket, will be issued online on 8 January.

The examination will be conducted between 5 and 14 February and the results will be declared on 22 March. GATE 2021 will be conducted in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here's the list of important dates for GATE 2021 - https://www.gate.iitb.ac.in/impdate.php

The GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay in different cities across the country as well as six cities outside India.

A report by Careers 360 said that IIT Bombay has added two new papers - Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Social Science for the upcoming exam.

After the addition of humanities and social science, candidates from arts and commerce streams can also appear for the exam.

As per GATE 2021 information brochure, the examination will be conducted in online mode. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Here's the direct link to GATE 2021 information brochure - https://www.gate.iitb.ac.in/brochure.php

A report by NDTV quoted Director of IIT Bombay Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri saying that the new exam paper in GATE will prove a great enabler for any agency, including PSUs, wanting to recruit candidates with Humanities background.

He added that adding of new subjects may serve as one single standardised criterion for admission to various masters and doctoral programs in various IITs and other universities in the country.

GATE is a national examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

The GATE 2021 score will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

Any undergraduate student in 3rd year or higher years of any government approved program is eligible to appear for GATE 2021. There is no age limit for the exam. Candidates can appear for GATE exam any number of times.

