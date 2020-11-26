GATE 2021 mock test link for all 27 subjects activated to familiarise candidates with pattern, check at gate.iitb.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 mock test link has been activated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its website - gate.iitb.ac.in. The mock test for all the 27 papers are available to the website and will help candidates get an idea as well as practice for the computer-based test (CBT) that will be conducted between 5 and 14 February.

IIT Bombay has on its website said that the exact pattern/ format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from the mock test links.

A report by Jagran Josh said that GATE 2021 mock test is available subject-wise. The mock test window has pre-filled login details and candidates are not required to enter login ID and password. They can just take the test by tapping on the Sign In option on the page.

According to a report by Times Now, the GATE 2021 mock tests available on the website are not for syllabus revision.

For the first in GATE, candidates will have the option of appearing for more than one subject - based on the permitted combinations.

The GATE 2021 admit card will be released by IIT Bombay on its official website on 8 January.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied to appear for GATE 2021. This time students from humanities backgrounds were also allowed to apply and IIT Bombay has introduced two new subjects namely Environment Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences.

Steps to check and take GATE 2021 mock test:

Step 1: Log on to GATE 2021 official website - gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2021 MOCK TEST LINKS."

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where there will be subject-wise mock test.

Step 4: Click on the subject for which you will for in GATE 2021.

Step 5: Tap on the Sign In button and start the mock test.

Here is the direct link for GATE 2021 mock test: https://gate.iitb.ac.in/mock.php

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee jointly conduct GATE.

