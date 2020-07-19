Gatari 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Quotes, SMS and Greetings to Send on Gatari Amavasya

Gatari Amavasya is the no moon day in the month of Ashad, which precedes the beginning of Shravan for Maharashtrians. Gatari Amavasya 2020 falls on July 20 (Monday), as Shravan 2020 is set to begin from July 21. However, Gatari celebrations will commence on Sunday, July 19. While people generally indulge in getting together with friends and family for a day of scrumptious eating, night-long parties. While the scale of Gatari 2020 celebrations are sure to reduce, people are sure to share Happy Gatari Amavasya wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2020 messages, Gatari Jokes & memes, Gatari 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Happy Gatari 2020 Messages in Marathi and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Gatari Amavasya Before Beginning of Shravan.

The celebration of Gatari is rather unique as it involves indulging in delicious non-vegetarian food, drinks and more, right before the month-long festivities of Shravan begin. In the auspicious month of Shravan, people abstain from Alcohol, non-vegetarian food and some go as far as to only eat one meal a day, for the entire month. Gatari Amavasya is the party that precedes this holy month that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Gatari celebrations have therefore been preponed to July 19, since many people do not eat non-vegetarian food on Mondays, which is considered to be Lord Shiva’s Day.

Since Gatari Amavasya is filled with fun parties and scrumptious meals, many people also turn to humour to prepare themselves for this month-long fasting and abstinence. So as we prepare for the month of Shravan, and plan our Gatari menus before that, here are some Happy Gatari Amavasya wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2020 messages, Gatari Jokes & memes, Gatari 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Gatari 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gatari 2020!

While Gatari celebrations are bound to be different, with many places in Maharashtra still in lockdown, and people continuing to practice social distancing, you can still make the most of this festivity by taking this too online. With easy access to essentials like food, home deliveries of alcohol and even takeout of food available in most places, we hope that you plan an equally fun and eventful Gatari Amavasya virtual party! Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Gatari Amavasya 2020!