Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2019-2029

Summary Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJAC) is the fifth most common form of cancer: The standard of care in the first-line for both HER2-positive and -negative patients is now changing following the approvals of Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy for HER2-negative patients across the 8MM, and Keytruda in combination with trastuzumab/Herceptin and chemotherapy for HER2-positive patients in the US.

In the US and 5EU, patients with GEJAC also have the option of receiving Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy.



The G/GEJAC market across the 8MM was valued at $1.12 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% to reach $4.72 billion by 2029. Growth will be driven by the recent expansions of Opdivo and Keytruda into the first-line metastatic setting, further expansions for multiple agents across the 8MM, and the launches of nine novel pipeline agents. Growth will be tempered by the patent expirations of current leading brands Herceptin and Cyramza. Altogether, these changes will see immunotherapies come to dominate the G/GEJAC market, as targeted therapies lose patent protection, and are increasingly used either in combination with immunotherapies, or in later lines of therapy.



The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 12 pipeline therapies, the approval of agents currently marketed in the US across the remaining 7MM, and the label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are patent expiries including those of Herceptin, Cyramza, Opdivo and Keytruda.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, immunotherapies are expected to dominate, with Opdivo expected to be the market leading brand.

The most important unmet needs in the G/GEJAC market include: the lack of novel drugs for stage IV patients, the lack of neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment options for Stage II-III patients, an efficient system for evaluating the cost-effectiveness of expensive agents, and the lack of nationwide screening programs in the US and Europe.



- 9 late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the G/GEJAC market from 2022 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs in G/GEJAC, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

- What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?



- Overview of G/GEJAC including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline G/GEJAC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting G/GEJAC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global G/GEJAC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global G/GEJAC therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global G/GEJAC market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global G/GEJAC therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

