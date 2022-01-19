Gaspard Ulliel: Moon Knight actor dies aged 37 after ski accident

·2 min read
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel plays Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel TV series Moon Knight

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to appear in Marvel's forthcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died aged 37.

His family told news agency AFP he died on Wednesday following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Ullie, one of France's best-known actors, has appeared in It's Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the biopic of the French fashion designer.

The actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another, suffering a severe brain trauma.

The news of his death came just a day after the trailer for Moon Knight, which he stars in as Midnight Man, was released online.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," tweeted French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

Writer and critic Caspar Salmon also paid tribute, describing Ulliel as "an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career".

Ulliel poses during a photocall for the film &quot;La danseuse&quot; (The Dancer) in competition for the category &quot;Un Certain Regard&quot; at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 13 May 2016
Gaspard Ulliel pictured at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of La danseuse (The Dancer) in 2016

Born just outside of Paris, Ulliel appeared on-screen from an early age but garnered international acclaim for his performance as a young Hannibal in 2007's Hannibal Rising.

He won the best actor Cesar - the French equivalent of an Oscar - in 2017 for his performance opposite Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux in It's Only the End of the World.

In 2005, he won most promising actor for his performance in the World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, which starred Audrey Tautou.

Saint Laurent, a 2014 biopic about the French designer Yves Saint Laurent, was named as one of the films in competition for the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aside from being a movie star, Ulliel also appeared as a model, as the face of Chanel aftershave.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • French Actor Gaspard Ulliel, Star Of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series, Dies Aged 37 After Ski Accident – Update

    UPDATE: French actor Gaspard Ulliel, one of the bright lights of French cinema and a star of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series, has died following a ski accident, according to news agency AFP. The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor’s family and local agent have […]

  • Gaspard Ulliel, French Star of ‘Hannibal Rising’ and ‘Moon Knight,’ Dies at 37 After Skiing Accident

    César-winning actor also portrayed Yves Saint Laurent in a biopic

  • COVID-19 linked to death of four-year-old girl in Quebec City

    QUEBEC — A Quebec City hospital announced today that a four-year old girl has died from causes linked to COVID-19. The CHU de Québec–Université Laval offered condolences to the family of the child but said it would not provide further details out of respect for the girl's family. Health Minister Christian Dubé also extended condolences on Twitter and called the girl's death "unspeakably sad." In mid-December, an infant who was less than two months old died of COVID-19 at a Montreal children’s ho

  • French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident

    LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's “Hannibal Rising” and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

  • Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The r

  • How I Met Your Father: Hillary Duff’s spin-off series seems to have ‘full approval’ by HIMYM fans

    How I Met Your Father’s first episode paid tribute to late Bob Saget, who narrated all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother

  • Bob Saget Opened Up About 'Love' for Stand-Up Comedy in His Final Podcast with Margaret Cho

    “I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think,” the late Bob Saget said of embracing stand-up comedy on the final episode of his eponymous podcast

  • Dr. Raul Pino placed on leave by Florida Health Department

    Dr. Raul Pino placed on leave by Florida Health Department

  • 4-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 in Quebec City

    A four-year-old girl has died in Quebec City after suffering complications from COVID-19. The Université Laval hospital network, Centres hospitaliers universitaires de Québec-Université Laval, confirmed the death in a news release Monday afternoon. It's sharing no further details, citing patient confidentiality and respect for the family. "This news is incredibly sad. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this little girl," said Quebec Health Minister Chris

  • Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day four with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action

    Murray and Raducanu are both set to be in action on Thursday morning in the UK

  • New Brunswick government seeking volunteers to assist with pandemic response

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick issued a call on Tuesday for volunteers to help with the province's pandemic response. The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is causing a rise in hospitalizations and health-care staff shortages, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a statement. "We are asking anyone who can assist with clinical and non-clinical work to come forward," Shephard said, adding that the government needed people for paid and unpaid work. About 347 health-care workers in the provi

  • Machine Gun Kelly Says He Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring So It ‘Hurts’ to Take Off

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox gave their first real interview on their engagement to Vogue during Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show. There, Kelly revealed a surprise fact about the gorgeous diamond and emerald ring he had designed for Fox.

  • Here’s how California should respond to the Supreme Court’s horrible anti-vax ruling

    The court’s reckless ruling and the mounting economic and human toll justify a more assertive approach, writes The Bee’s Editorial Board. | Opinion

  • RCMP officer tried to initiate 'sexual relationship' with 16-year-old girl: misconduct decision

    An Alberta RCMP officer tried to facilitate a sexual relationship through inappropriate text messages with a 16-year-old girl, according to a decision posted following a conduct hearing. Martin and the girl — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — coached lacrosse together in 2019. In July, RCMP confirmed Const. Daniel Martin, who was working for the emergency response team in southern Alberta at the time, was ordered to resign following a hearing presided over by Josée Thibault. Now

  • William refuses to say whether he supports uncle Andrew

    The duke was visiting the Foundling Museum with Kate when he was asked a question about his uncle by a TV news crew.

  • Amanda Holden works laced-up dress trend at 'Britain's Got Talent' photocall

    Amanda Holden makes waves at the return of Britain's Got Talent as the latest celeb to rock the laced-up dress trend, following Heidi Klum.

  • Woman asks internet to help her find mystery vacation man – only to discover he’s married

    ‘I didn’t even know your name until all of this transpired and you sent this crazy video,’ the man later responded

  • Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star, Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

    French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37. The Cesar-winning actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an […]

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and