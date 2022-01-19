Gaspard Ulliel: Moon Knight actor dies aged 37 after ski accident

Gaspard Ulliel plays Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel TV series Moon Knight

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to appear in Marvel's forthcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died aged 37.

His family told news agency AFP he died on Wednesday following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Ullie, one of France's best-known actors, has appeared in It's Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the biopic of the French fashion designer.

The actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another, suffering a severe brain trauma.

The news of his death came just a day after the trailer for Moon Knight, which he stars in as Midnight Man, was released online.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," tweeted French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

Writer and critic Caspar Salmon also paid tribute, describing Ulliel as "an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career".

Gaspard Ulliel pictured at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of La danseuse (The Dancer) in 2016

Born just outside of Paris, Ulliel appeared on-screen from an early age but garnered international acclaim for his performance as a young Hannibal in 2007's Hannibal Rising.

He won the best actor Cesar - the French equivalent of an Oscar - in 2017 for his performance opposite Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux in It's Only the End of the World.

In 2005, he won most promising actor for his performance in the World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, which starred Audrey Tautou.

Saint Laurent, a 2014 biopic about the French designer Yves Saint Laurent, was named as one of the films in competition for the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aside from being a movie star, Ulliel also appeared as a model, as the face of Chanel aftershave.

