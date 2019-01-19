Gasly had to "negotiate" ROC debut with Red Bull hierarchy

Gasly, 22, qualifies for the all-star event as 2016 GP2 champion, and will also take part in Saturday’s Nations Cup event at the Foro Sol stadium at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for Team France alongside former FIA World Endurance champion Loic Duval.

“I’ve been watching the Race Of Champions since I was a kid so it’s a great pleasure to be here this weekend,” said Gasly. “I’m a racer and I just like to race whatever kind of car I can get my hands on. So when I saw I had the opportunity to race for Team France, of course I wanted to do it.

“I had to do a bit of negotiating with my team bosses, but in the end they let me race. This is a really cool event with an amazing atmosphere, and it’s great to have the chance to race in a more relaxed atmosphere than usual and catch up with all the different drivers from different series around the world.”

Another ROC landmark occurrence this weekend is ‘Mr Le Mans’ Tom Kristensen equalling rally legend Stig Blomqvist’s 15 appearances at the event.

“This event is fun – it’s good to meet people from different categories,” said Kristensen. “We socialise until we put our helmet on, when we get serious. Then we take it off, smile again and head to the lounge.

“But, looking at some of the drivers taking part, yes I feel very old!”

Driver will contest the event in machinery as diverse as the VUHL 05 ROC Edition, Ariel Atom Cup, Stadium Super Truck, RX Supercar Lite, Speed SXS UTV, KTM X-Bow and ROC Buggy.

