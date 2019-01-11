Gasly and Duval to make Race of Champions debut for Team France

Gasly to make Race of Champions debut

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly will compete in this year's Race of Champions, partnering Le Mans 24 Hours winner Loic Duval.

The duo will represent Team France's in this year's Nations' Cup element of the event, which takes place in Mexico on January 19-20.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gasly, who is graduating to Red Bull from Toro Rosso for 2019, will be making his first appearance in the Race of Champions.

"It's a big honour to be taking part in the Race Of Champions for the first time," said Gasly.

"I've known about the event for many years, and I'm excited to see how it works first-hand at last.

"I know France has a rich tradition of driving success at the event so I'm looking forward to aiming for another strong performance in partnership with Loic in the ROC Nations Cup."

Duval, who was part of Audi's 2013 Le Mans-winning line-up, raced in the DTM last year, finishing 17th in the standings.

He is currently competing in the WEC superseason with TDS Racing. He will also be making his ROC debut in Mexico.

"I've watched the Race Of Champions for years, and I've always been hoping I'd get a chance to have a go for myself," said Duval.

"Now it's happening for real, I can't wait to take on all these great drivers from motorsport series all over the world - not least in the ROC Nations Cup for Team France alongside Pierre.

"The event looks like an amazing experience and I'm sure the atmosphere at the Foro Sol will be special."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus