Gasly admits Leclerc lap was out of reach

Leclerc clocked a 1m16.231s on the softest C5 compound on Thursday, and his effort stands six tenths clear of what anyone else has managed in testing in 2019 so far.

Gasly recorded a 1m17.091s on C4s for fourth-quickest on the day before his programme was ended early by a big crash at Turn 9.

Asked after the session whether he could've matched Leclerc's lap, which is only a half a tenth down on Lewis Hamilton's pole time from the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix, Gasly responded candidly: “Honestly, no.

“[Ferrari is] really fast, some good pace. We tried to focus on ourselves and not focus too much on the others.

“We have some potential, we tested a lot of things, we know we have good performance, but I think we've got to work hard because they seem really fast.”

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images