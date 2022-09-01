Gaskin, Ahmed and how they survived the Dolphins’ bid to improve position. And Waddle news

Barry Jackson
·5 min read
Doug Murray/AP

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, buddies and former teammates at the University of Washington, didn’t have a “Survivors” watch party Tuesday night.

But they could have.

During an offseason when the Dolphins seemed determined to upgrade at running back, the team ultimately ended up keeping two members of last year’s backfield - along with two key newcomers.

The new additions, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, are expected to play ahead of Gaskin and Ahmed.

But the two incumbents justifiably feel a sense of accomplishment after seizing roster spots in a seven-man preseason running back competition. Both beat out veteran Sony Michel and two younger players for spots on the 53.

Gaskin also overcame a financial dynamic working against him; his entire $2.5 million salary is nonguaranteed unless he’s on the roster for Week 1.

Did Gaskin — last season’s starter — ever feel like the odds were against him after the Dolphins kept adding new running backs?

“I guess I got the pressure, my parents [asking], other people,” he said. “Obviously, it was a stacked room. I wanted to be here. I’m a pretty confident [person]. What got me here was working every single day, believing in myself.”

He said the fact the Dolphins signed three veteran backs added “motivation, but I was able to pick up a few things from these guys. Learning from Chase, him and I being the same type of back, smaller type.”

Mastering the team’s new wide zone blocking system also helped: “I’ve been studying like a kid again, like college, making flash cards, doing everything I can to pick it up as fast as I can.”

Gaskin — whose per-carry average dropped from 4.1 yards on 142 carries in 2020 to 3.5 on 173 carries last season — is no longer the starter, and his playing time conceivably could plummet. Nevertheless, “I’m excited to be on this team. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year.”

Ahmed, meanwhile, survived even though his rushing average — behind a poor offensive line — plunged from 4.3 on 75 carries in 2020 to 2.8 on 54 attempts in 2021. He seems a good fit in this new offensive system.

“It’s a fun offense to be a part of,” Ahmed said. “Mike McDaniel is a genius.”

Asked if he and Gaskin had a moment this week to celebrate — or at least acknowledge — they’ve survived another roster cut down day, Ahmed smiled. “Happy to have my dog here,” he said.

McDaniel called the running back competition “brutal. Sony did not make it easy. But to those guys’ credit, one of the things that I was so impressed with was whenever we were signing running backs in the offseason, Myles and SA [Ahmed] in particular, how they handled that was not sulking. It was like clockwork — they were outside on the field with weight vests on working.”

THIS AND THAT

McDaniel said he’s “very, very, very confident” that receiver Jaylen Waddle will play in the opener, and that he would have played had there been a game last Sunday.

Waddle has missed two weeks of practice with an undisclosed lower body injury. He said Thursday that he feels fine.

Safety Eric Rowe (pectoral injury) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (appendix) were not seen at practice and their status for the opener remains in question.

Xavien Howard, speaking about his appreciation for Jevon Holland, said Holland (even as a rookie last year) gets on him if he’s not doing something to Holland’s liking, such as “not being in the spot” he’s supposed to be.

Howard said he has no issue with that: “It’s about holding people accountable.”

But, as Howard recalled with a smile on his face, there was a moment during the joint practices in Tampa when “I was hot. When you mess up, you’re down on yourself. And Jevon got on me and I said, ‘If you say one more thing to me!’”

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, on the team’s roster: “We feel like we’ve got a good deep group. It’s a good mix, we’re still fairly young. Forty eight percent of them have never been in an open locker room before.”

NFL locker rooms closed to media after the 2019 season because of the pandemic, and in the case of the Dolphins and most NFL teams, reopened this week for the first time since then.

Players aren’t separated by position in the locker-room, and that’s by design.

McDaniel said when he first met players after he got the Dolphins job, “I kept hearing this commonality that it’s offense vs. defense. This just in, the won/loss column is one team. I want players to be as close as possible, as invested in each other as possible. Why would I have guys who go to position meetings sit next to each other? They see each other all the time.

“This was the first action I could take to facilitate better team camaraderie. You spend a lot of time there. You should be sitting next to someone that you’re not spending time with all day. When I got the [facility] tour, I made a note. I didn’t tell [general manager Chris Grier] because I hadn’t gotten the job yet.”

The Patriots will practice at Palm Beach Atlantic in West Palm Beach next week in an attempt to acclimate themselves to the South Florida weather before their Sept. 11 opener against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.