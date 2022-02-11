Gasification Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2028; Surging Renewable Energy Demand to Incite Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Gasification Market: Air Liquide (France), Shell (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), ANDRITZ (Austria), Thyssenkrupp ag (Germany), Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.), EQTEC plc (Ireland), GE (U.S.), Air Products (U.S.), Sedin Engineering Company Limited (Chikeyna)

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gasification market size is expected to reach USD 663.72 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The growing power consumption in the world will have a tremendous impact on the gasification market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Gasification Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 434.49 billion in 2020.

Gasification is a thermochemical process that converts fossil fuel- based carbon materials into raw materials. The rising demand for renewable energy is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Furthermore, rising development, rapid urbanization, and increasing dependence upon electricity is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gasification-market-103487

COVID-19 IMPACT:

Decline in Oil & Gas Consumption to Affect Market Dynamics

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has triggered a full-fledged crisis, with travel restrictions and aircraft cancellations imposed to halt the virus's spread. Furthermore, travel, employment, and industry constraints caused by the coronavirus are predicted to eliminate billions of barrels of oil, trillions of cubic metres of gas, and millions of tonnes of coal from the global energy system in 2020 alone. Because biofuels are blended with gasoline or diesel under existing blending laws, their production is expected to be directly influenced by decreased demand for road transportation.

MARKET SEGMENTS:

Based on feedstock, the Gasification Market is segmented into coal, petroleum, natural gas, and biomass/waste.

Based on the application, the market is divided into chemical, liquid fuel, power, and gaseous fuel. The chemical segment is projected to lead the global market in 2020.

Geographically, the global market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the Gasification Market growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

  • Which companies would lead the market by generating the largest revenue?

  • How will the companies surge the processes adoption amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • Which region and segment would dominate the Gasification Market in the coming years?

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/gasification-market-103487

DRIVING FACTOR:

Rising Clean Energy Demand to Bolster Growth

The development of environmental protection rules around the world encourages the power generation industry to use cleaner, more environmentally friendly energy resources. Globally, major economies are focusing on expanding renewable energy capacities in order to minimize their reliance on conventional power generation, which requires fossil fuels. As a result, investment in anaerobic digestion plants is steadily expanding. Such plants can assist the world in both waste management and producing the energy and products required to power economic growth. In addition, the technique represents substantial advancements over incineration. It avoids combustion by converting carbon-based materials directly into a synthetic gas, or syngas, in a closed reactor with little or no oxygen or air. As a result, rising demand for renewable energy is likely to propel the global gasification market growth.

Increasing Coal Production to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the gasification market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 177.91 billion. The market growth may be ascribed to various factors, including rising energy consumption, considerable coal reserves, and increased demand for clean energy technology. China, India, and Japan are the other key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific industry. Furthermore, according to the BP Statistical Review 2019, Asia Pacific coal production in 2019 was 2,853.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent. In 2018, the region accounted for almost 73 percent of world coal production.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gasification-market-103487

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Expansion Strategies of Major Companies to Consolidate Industry

The global Gasification Market is extremely fragmented, with several large-scale competitors present. This group consists of 5-6 significant enterprises with a broader geographic footprint. Different market players throughout the world are increasingly investing in organic and inorganic developments to strengthen their worldwide market position. Furthermore, the corporations are increasing their manufacturing capacity by establishing new plants or expanding current ones. For example, on April 19, 2021, EQTEC announced the acquisition and re-commissioning of an Italian waste-to-energy plant. The acquisition allows for the construction of plants based on EQTEC's proprietary, patented technology.

Key Industry Development:

  • May 2020: Andritz announced its plan for a biomass thermochemical plant and new handling line from Klabin for their Ortigueira mill in Brazil. The order includes supply of 51MW termochemcial plant, a belt dryer, a burner, biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries. The replacement of the unit with the Andritz gasification plant will help significantly reduce the carbon footprint produced by the mill.

Companies Profiled in the Gasification Market:

  • Air Liquide (France)

  • Shell (Netherlands)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

  • ANDRITZ (Austria)

  • Thyssenkrupp ag (Germany)

  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

  • Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.)

  • EQTEC plc (Ireland)

  • GE (U.S.)

  • Air Products (U.S.)

  • Sedin Engineering Company Limited (China)

Buy Now - Gasification Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103487

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Gasification Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Gasification Market (USD Billion) (MW) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

      • Coal

      • Petroleum

      • Natural Gas

      • Biomass/Waste

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Chemical

      • Liquid Fuel

      • Gaseous Fuel

      • Power

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Gasification Market (USD Billion) (MW) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

      • Coal

      • Petroleum

      • Natural Gas

      • Biomass/Waste

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Chemical

      • Liquid Fuel

      • Gaseous Fuel

      • Power

    • Gasification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

        • Coal

        • Petroleum

        • Natural Gas

        • Biomass/Waste

      • Canada Gasification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Feedstock

        • Coal

        • Petroleum

        • Natural Gas

        • Biomass/Waste

TOC Continued…!

Have a look at related research report:

Solar Freezer Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Solar Battery Based and Solar Direct Drive), By Capacity (Less Than 250 Liter, 250 – 500 Liter, and Above 500 Liter), By Application (Hospitals & Blood Banks, Pharmacies & Vaccines, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cold Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Buildings {Residential, Commercial, Warehouse}, Industrial {Meat Processing, Dairy, Beverages, and Others}) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Biogas Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Bio-municipal Waste, Agriculture Residue, Energy Crops, and Others), By Digester Type (Wet Anaerobic Digester and Dry Anaerobic Digester), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, and Transportation), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Biogas Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Organic Residue & Wastes {Biowaste, Municipal & Sewage, Agricultural Waste, and Others}, and Energy Crops), By Application (Electricity Generation, Heating, Combined Heat and Power, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-gasification-market-10181


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the imminent women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC -- said Friday it would fight a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency had provisionally banned Valieva this week because she failed a doping test in December. Valieva is the heavy

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia's way

    BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall