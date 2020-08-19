'Gas war' in small town Alberta turns violent

The following story contains graphic images of Geoff Shoesmith's injuries.

25 years is a long time to run a business. During that time, Geoff Shoesmith has seen a lot as owner of Trailside, a family-run gas and convenience store in the tiny village of Walsh on the Trans-Canada Highway, a stones throw from the Saskatchewan border.

Shoesmith has seen owners and operators of the gas station just down the road from his store come and go, but he never imagined what used to be a fairly collegial competition for customers would turn to violence, nor did he ever think the RCMP would have to get involved or that he'd be sent to the hospital with a concussion and a black eye.

The man charged in the attack is his main competitor, the owner of Walsh Save On Gas, which is directly across the road from Trailside.

The five-second-long beating was captured on crystal clear, colour video. It appears to show Shoesmith's business adversary, Anwar Kamaran, run into the store and behind the counter where he punched Shoesmith in the arm and face.

Shoesmith tried to get away by climbing onto the counter near the cash register, but he was struck in the face and fell to the floor. Another camera angle captured at least four more blows.

The attacker, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans ran out of the store in full view of at least one person who was in the store at the time.

Kamaran has sent several short videos to the CBC that show people expressing their sentiments as satisfied customers, but he has declined several requests for comment about the ongoing rivalry or the charges he is facing in relation to Shoesmith.

Geoff Shoesmith said he and Kamaran were always at odds but he can't believe their business rivalry has taken such a dramatic turn.

Neither can the tiny community.

It was hard to convince anyone to talk publicly about this 'gas war,' as they said they're too afraid of what might happen if their names were published.

One woman who was driving through from Swift Current, Sask., said the incident is a hot topic on both sides of the border.

"It's unbelievable ... it's a crazy situation," said Bernice Bonneau, who had stopped in to buy some gas and snacks.

