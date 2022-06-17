Gas supply cuts to Germany 'worrying', power industry association says

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - The decline in Russian gas deliveries is concerning due to the potential impact it could have on supplies during the winter months, Germany's power industry association BDEW said on Friday.

Gas supply in Germany was currently stable, it said, as lower volumes from Russia, which has curtailed the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40%, could be replaced by other sources, such as Norway and the Netherlands.

"Nevertheless, the development is worrying, especially with a view to the winter. This makes it all the more important to fill the storage facilities in the coming months," BDEW managing director Kerstin Andreae said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)