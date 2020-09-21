Gas station robbery attempt ends with one man shot dead, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A Pembroke Pines man who tried to be an armed robber became a shooting fatality before dawn Sunday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO says Stephon Brown, 34, walked into the Valero gas station at 2400 W. Sunrise Blvd. around 5 a.m. and pulled out a gun to rob the place. The clerk pulled out his own gun and fired, hitting Brown several times.

Brown managed to get out of the Valero and across Northwest 24th Avenue before falling on the sidewalk in front of a McDonald’s. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue got Brown to a hospital, where he died.

